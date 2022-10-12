Abortion will remain available in Indiana as Supreme Court assesses new law

Women in Indiana can continue to access abortion care without having to leave the Hoosier State until at least next year.

The Indiana Supreme Court granted Wednesday a request by Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita, a Munster native, to bypass the Court of Appeals and have the state's highest court directly decide the validity of the near-total abortion ban enacted in August by the Republican-controlled General Assembly and Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

At the same time, the five Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices denied Rokita's plea to halt nearly all abortions in the state while it evaluates the Sept. 22 ruling by Republican Owen County Judge Kelsey Hanlon that deemed Senate Enrolled Act 1 unconstitutional.

As a result, abortion will remain available in Indiana as if the near-total abortion ban was not enacted at least until the Supreme Court issues its final decision sometime in 2023.

The high court order discharging the case from further consideration by the Court of Appeals does not specify why a majority of the justices agreed that this litigation warrants deviating from Indiana's usual appellate process and proceeding directly to the Supreme Court, as permitted by state law.

Likewise, Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush does not say in her two-page order granting transfer why the Supreme Court denied the attorney general's request for a stay of the trial court ruling.

The bulk of the order instead sets a briefing schedule: The attorney general is directed to file his written arguments to the court by Nov. 1; the Indiana chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, which is representing several abortion providers, to submit its arguments by Dec. 1; and the attorney general is authorized to submit a reply brief before Dec. 16.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments in the case Jan. 12 at a time and location to be determined later.

The Indiana General Assembly was first in the country to legislatively impose new abortion restrictions following the U.S. Supreme Court's June 24 Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision repealing the right to abortion it established in 1973 by Roe v. Wade.

The new abortion law, which briefly took effect Sept. 15, prohibits all abortions in Indiana from the moment of conception, except within 10 weeks of fertilization for pregnancies caused by rape or incest, or 20 weeks if necessary to prevent serious physical impairment or the death of a pregnant woman, or because of a lethal fetal anomaly.

The statute also would shut down abortion services at Planned Parenthood clinics by requiring every abortion be completed in a hospital or hospital-owned surgical center and put doctors at risk of losing their medical license if they fail to sufficiently justify the legal basis for an abortion.

Hanlon issued a preliminary injunction halting enforcement of the near-total abortion ban because she determined the law likely violates Hoosier liberties protected by the Indiana Constitution.

She said the declarations in Article I, Section 1 of the Constitution that all people have a right to "life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness," and government exists for the "peace, safety and well-being" of the people are judicially enforceable rights that state courts previously have recognized include the right to bodily autonomy.

Hanlon said it remains an open question whether a specific right to privacy exists under the Indiana Constitution, along with a corresponding right to abortion access.

But she noted that Indiana courts have long recognized the state Constitution provides greater protection than the U.S. Constitution in some privacy-related circumstances, such as the right to consult counsel prior to consenting to a police search, and that the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs decision does not limit the enhanced privacy protections guaranteed to Hoosiers.

"Regardless of whether the right is framed as a privacy right, a right to bodily autonomy, a right of self-determination, a bundle of liberty rights, or by some other appellation, there is a reasonable likelihood that decisions about family planning, including decisions about whether to carry a pregnancy to term — are included in Article I, Section 1's protections," Hanlon said.

The Supreme Court independently will determine whether it agrees with Hanlon's reasoning or interprets the Constitution differently.

The General Assembly separately is due to convene the first week in January and potentially could rewrite or repeal the abortion statute before the Supreme Court has a chance to act.

All 100 seats in the Indiana House and 25 of the 50 Senate seats are on the ballot at the Nov. 8 general election.

Two additional lawsuits are pending that challenge the near-total abortion ban on religious liberty grounds, including a state case filed by Hoosier Jews for Choice and other litigants and a federal challenge brought by The Satanic Temple.