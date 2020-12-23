After divesting its Region steel mills, ArcelorMittal building $600 million furnace in Alabama

Construction of the 1.5 million ton electric arc furnace will start next year and come online in the first half of 2023. AM/NS Calvert is funding the project itself.

“I am very pleased we will be undertaking this with Nippon Steel," Davey said. "It is a natural extension of our existing, successful partnership.”

The Luxembourg-based steelmaker just sold off most of its U.S. assets, including Northwest Indiana steel mills that date back more than a century, for $1.4 billion — less than it paid for just the AM/NS Calvert finishing lines in Calvert just six years ago.

Germany-based ThyssenKrupp built the $5 billion mill — which ArcelorMittal has called the world's most advanced steel finishing facility — outside of Mobile, Alabama, in 2010. It could process up to 5.3 million tons of flat-rolled carbon steel products but ran into trouble trying to source steel slab from a ThyssenKrupp mill in Brazil.

ArcelorMittal and Japan-based Nippon Steel ended up buying the Alabama plant for $1.55 billion in 2014. It now employs more than 1,600 workers and expects to add an additional 300 jobs as a result of its latest investment in a mini-mill furnace that would be able to turn scrap metal into 1.5 million tons of steel slabs a year.