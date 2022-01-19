All 92 Indiana counties at highest-possible 'red' designation for COVID-19 spread

The spread of COVID-19 officially is out of control throughout the Hoosier State.
On Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Health classified all 92 counties in the state, including Northwest Indiana, at its highest-possible "red" designation, signaling high community spread of COVID-19 in every single county.
Two factors trigger the red designation: 200 or more weekly COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents and a seven-day COVID-19 testing positivity rate of 15% or greater.
According to the Indiana Department of Health, Lake County currently has 905 weekly COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents and a 31.27% seven-day testing positivity rate — one of the highest positivity rates of any county in the state.
That's an improvement, however, from last week when Lake County tallied 1,315 weekly COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents and a 34.91% seven-day testing positivity rate.
Porter County recorded 876 weekly COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents and 27.26% testing positivity rate. LaPorte County is at 1,122 cases and a positivity rate of 28.88%, records show.
Both also were improvements compared to last week but still well in excess of the factors needed to qualify for the red designation.
Statewide, a total of 16,502 Hoosiers tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, not including the results of at-home COVID-19 tests, according to the Indiana Department of Health.
That's the second-highest daily number of positive COVID-19 tests behind only the 16,474 COVID-19 cases confirmed Jan. 12.
Indiana also set a new second-highest total of COVID-19 hospitalizations Tuesday with 3,492 Hoosiers hospitalized because of COVID-19.
The previous daily hospitalization peak of 3,519 COVID-19 patients was set Jan. 13, data show.
Across the state, just 10.7% of the 2,022 total intensive care unit hospital beds remain available. That translates to 18 empty ICU beds at Northwest Indiana hospitals, according to the Indiana Department of Health.
Altogether, COVID-19 has now killed 20,500 Hoosiers when both confirmed COVID-19 deaths (19,761) and probable COVID-19 deaths (739) are added together. That includes the 118 Indiana COVID-19 deaths added to the mortality tally Wednesday.
State and local health officials continue to recommend Hoosiers age 5 and older get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible to minimize their risk of contracting, getting seriously ill or dying because of the virus.
The free vaccine is available at more than 1,400 retail pharmacies, health clinics and hospitals across the state — often without an appointment. A full list of vaccine sites is online at ourshot.in.gov.
According to the Indiana Department of Health, unvaccinated individuals have accounted for 95.6% of Indiana's nearly 1.5 million total COVID-19 infections, 99.93% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 99.96% of the state's COVID-19 deaths since the first coronavirus case was confirmed in the state on March 6, 2020.