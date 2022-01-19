All 92 Indiana counties at highest-possible 'red' designation for COVID-19 spread

The spread of COVID-19 officially is out of control throughout the Hoosier State.

On Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Health classified all 92 counties in the state, including Northwest Indiana, at its highest-possible "red" designation, signaling high community spread of COVID-19 in every single county.

Two factors trigger the red designation: 200 or more weekly COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents and a seven-day COVID-19 testing positivity rate of 15% or greater.

According to the Indiana Department of Health, Lake County currently has 905 weekly COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents and a 31.27% seven-day testing positivity rate — one of the highest positivity rates of any county in the state.

That's an improvement, however, from last week when Lake County tallied 1,315 weekly COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents and a 34.91% seven-day testing positivity rate.

Porter County recorded 876 weekly COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents and 27.26% testing positivity rate. LaPorte County is at 1,122 cases and a positivity rate of 28.88%, records show.