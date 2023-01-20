 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Allergy Asthma Care adds new physician

  • 0
Allergy Asthma Care adds new physician

 Dr. Lauren Rigg

 Joseph S. Pete

A new physician joined Allergy Asthma Care, a medical provider that treats allergies, asthma, hives, sinusitis, chronic cough, chronic bronchitis and allergy-related skin diseases across Northwest Indiana.

Dr. Ken Blumenthal announced Allergy Asthma Care added Dr. Lauren Rigg.

"Dr. Rigg grew up in Northwest Indiana, attended Lake Central High School where she played soccer," he said. "After graduating from Purdue she attended medical school at Indiana University, completed her residency in Internal Medicine at University Hospitals in Cleveland, and her fellowship in Allergy, Asthma and Clinical Immunology at Rush."

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.

She is accepting new patients for a variety of respiratory and allergy-related conditions.

"Dr. Rigg sees patients of all ages with allergies, asthma, eczema, sinus disease, hives, and immune deficiencies," he said.

People are also reading…

Allergy Asthma Care has offices in Crown Point, Valparaiso and Portage. Its doctors look at patients' medical histories in-depth and assess environmental factors, social conditions and contributing triggers. They came up with individualized treatment plans that set forth both short-term and long-term goals. 

It also strives to provide patients with education about prevention and their conditions, including through a series of educational brochures and videos on its website.

For more information, call 219-756-6100 or visit nwi-asthma.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

BofA CEO Moynihan on Recession, Managing Headcount

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts