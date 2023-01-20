Allergy Asthma Care adds new physician

A new physician joined Allergy Asthma Care, a medical provider that treats allergies, asthma, hives, sinusitis, chronic cough, chronic bronchitis and allergy-related skin diseases across Northwest Indiana.

Dr. Ken Blumenthal announced Allergy Asthma Care added Dr. Lauren Rigg.

"Dr. Rigg grew up in Northwest Indiana, attended Lake Central High School where she played soccer," he said. "After graduating from Purdue she attended medical school at Indiana University, completed her residency in Internal Medicine at University Hospitals in Cleveland, and her fellowship in Allergy, Asthma and Clinical Immunology at Rush."

She is accepting new patients for a variety of respiratory and allergy-related conditions.

"Dr. Rigg sees patients of all ages with allergies, asthma, eczema, sinus disease, hives, and immune deficiencies," he said.

Allergy Asthma Care has offices in Crown Point, Valparaiso and Portage. Its doctors look at patients' medical histories in-depth and assess environmental factors, social conditions and contributing triggers. They came up with individualized treatment plans that set forth both short-term and long-term goals.

It also strives to provide patients with education about prevention and their conditions, including through a series of educational brochures and videos on its website.

For more information, call 219-756-6100 or visit nwi-asthma.com.