Alverno inks major deal that means NWI patients will be some of first to get AI-powered cancer screenings

Hammond-based Alverno Laboratories recently inked a major deal with Ibex Medical Analytics that means Northwest Indiana patients will be some of the first in the country to benefit from artificial intelligence-assisted cancer screenings.

Alverno, which manages 32 hospital laboratories while supporting many others in Indiana and Illinois, just closed on the deal with Israel-based Ibex to gain access to the Galen computer platform.

“It's a first application of artificial intelligence in the diagnostic laboratory,” Alverno Laboratories President and CEO Sam Terese said. “This started a couple of years ago when we built out our digital platform. When they take a biopsy to diagnose cancers, for years and years a pathologist would look under a microscope and render an interpretation. Now instead of a pathologist looking at a microscope, we digitize the same image on the computer screen. Ibex enhances that even more."

Ibex's cutting-edge AI technology also helps pathologists scan the biopsy images with greater and more granular detail.

"When they do is they take a digital image and apply an algorithm so the computer looks at that image for abnormalities. It's really the next level up," he said. "It assists the pathologist, who's also looking at that particular slide for anything obvious but might not be able to see a single cell or a couple of cells. It's a breakthrough technology like the cell phone was. I'm old enough to remember rotary phones and party lines, which are so antiquated you would never do them today. This is kind of the next step to using modern tools."

Alverno Laboratories will be an early adopter of the technology.

"Northwest Indiana will be the first again," Terese said. "We've had microbiology innovation right here in our neighborhood. This clearly enhances the accuracy and can improve outcomes for patients. With cancer, the earlier it gets diagnosed the more likely patients will get to a good outcome."

Initially, Alverno Laboratories will use the AI technology to detect prostate, breast and gastrointestinal cancers, which are among the most common. It will eventually be applied more broadly as it gets regulatory approval to do so.

"It will become more common as they develop the algorithm. It took us a year to get to this point," he said. "It will become more prevalent as we continue down this journey. You have to start somewhere and we'll grow that list. As we expand on its journey, it's kind of like the Wizard of Oz while you follow the Yellow Brick Road."

Terese said Alverno wanted to be at the forefront of the new technology's adoption.

"The sooner you can identify and diagnose a disease, the sooner you can treat it," he said. "Going back a few decades, cancer was a life-ending or life-threatening diagnosis. Now early detection has made it more treatable. Everyone knows someone, maybe someone in their family, who survived cancer. Anything we can do to improve speed will get an earlier diagnosis. This has the potential to extend the lives of patients. It's really cool to be among the first to do this."

Alverno employs more than 2,100 people who manage more than 30 hospital laboratories in Indiana and Illinois, including AMITA Health hospitals in Chicago and Franciscan Health hospitals in Indiana.

"Northwest Indiana patients will get access to it now versus years from now," he said. "We touch millions of people with our testing. If we do a small improvement and it impacts just one person, is it worth it? That's an intriguing question."

Alverno was not motivated to make the investment for strictly business reasons but hopes the enhanced testing capability may ultimately help drive more business its way, Terese said.

"In the business we're in, diagnostic capabilities are one of the main drivers," he said. "With a challenging labor market, it adds more to the need to be more efficient. We're ultimately driven by the goal to improve care."