Alverno Laboratories offering $10,000 bonuses as it tries to fill hundreds of positions

Alverno Laboratories, a Hammond-based clinical laboratory that runs tests for hospitals throughout Chicagoland, is offering signing bonuses of $10,000 for some positions as it looks to fill hundreds of openings.
The company employs roughly 2,116 people and has about 288 openings, including 29 critical midnight medical technologist and medical laboratory technician positions. It's offering $10,000 to anyone who will work the midnight shift as a medical technologist or medical laboratory technician for at least 13 months.
Alverno, which has had trouble filling positions because of a lack of qualified applicants, is offering the incentive through Sept.9.
“Offering a sign-on bonus is one of the ways for us to get creative in attracting talent,” said Nicole Stokes, one of Alverno’s system talent acquisition coordinators. “In our field, it’s great to have new challenges, and with this amount of vacant positions, it creates a lot of great opportunities for us to think outside of the box.”
Founded in 1999 as an integrated lab for six hospitals, Alverno has grown to serve more than 30 hospitals, including Franciscan Health hospitals in Northwest Indiana. It's now one of the largest laboratory networks in the United States.
“We’ve attracted individuals who are patient-focused and who really care about the patient,” said Michele Lange, Alverno’s director of human resources. “We very much have a work family at Alverno, and we’ve worked to build a place where people enjoy being with a culture of warmth, welcome and positivity. We want to welcome more people into that fold.”
Alverno operates 32 hospital laboratories in Illinois and Indiana and offers clinical and anatomic pathology at its central laboratory in Hammond. It also performs tests for thousands of physicians' offices, including toxicology, pain management and other specialty testing.
It works with high schools and universities across Indiana and Illinois to promote awareness of the laboratory medicine field and to encourage students to consider a future career in laboratory science.
“We plant the seeds during school,” Stokes said.
It's particularly in need of staff right now in Northwest Indiana, Chicago, Lafayette and Indianapolis.
For more information or to apply, visit alvernolabs.com or jobs.jobvite.com/alverno-laboratories/?nl=1.