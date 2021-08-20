Alverno Laboratories teaming up with Ibex to improve cancer diagnoses

Hammond-based Alverno Laboratories is using an artificial intelligence-powered cancer diagnostics system from Ibex Medical Analytics to improve diagnoses and care.

The 22-year-old Alverno, which owns and operates 32 hospital laboratories while supporting many others in Indiana and Illinois, partnered with Israel-based Ibex Medical Analytics to provide pathologists with the Galen computer platform.

“This is just our continued journey to find the most innovative products that really help patients and doctors,” Alverno Laboratories CEO Sam Terese said. “We want to make our patients healthier and enhance how our medical professionals work.”

Pathology labs all across the country have been turning more to digital solutions for making diagnoses because of increased workloads and growing diagnostic complexity. Ibex's cutting-edge artificial intelligence-powered system aims to enhance workflow and accuracy, helping pathologists better detect and grade cancer found in biopsies.

Pathologists across the United States still detect most cancer by scanning biopsies with microscopes, but Ibex's digital assistant is purported to work better than the naked eye.