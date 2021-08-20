 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alverno Laboratories teaming up with Ibex to improve cancer diagnoses
urgent

Alverno Laboratories teaming up with Ibex to improve cancer diagnoses

Alverno Laboratories teaming up with Ibex to improve cancer diagnoses

Alverno Laboratories is partnering with Ibex Medical Analytics to provide accurate cancer diagnosis and improved care.

 Provided

Hammond-based Alverno Laboratories is using an artificial intelligence-powered cancer diagnostics system from Ibex Medical Analytics to improve diagnoses and care.

The 22-year-old Alverno, which owns and operates 32 hospital laboratories while supporting many others in Indiana and Illinois, partnered with Israel-based Ibex Medical Analytics to provide pathologists with the Galen computer platform.

“This is just our continued journey to find the most innovative products that really help patients and doctors,” Alverno Laboratories CEO Sam Terese said. “We want to make our patients healthier and enhance how our medical professionals work.”

Pathology labs all across the country have been turning more to digital solutions for making diagnoses because of increased workloads and growing diagnostic complexity. Ibex's cutting-edge artificial intelligence-powered system aims to enhance workflow and accuracy, helping pathologists better detect and grade cancer found in biopsies.

Pathologists across the United States still detect most cancer by scanning biopsies with microscopes, but Ibex's digital assistant is purported to work better than the naked eye.

Billed as the "next evolution in cancer diagnoses," it uses high-throughput scanners and a state-of-the-art image management system that is incorporated into an integrated case management system. Galen has had close to 100% accuracy in detecting prostate cancer. It also can be used to detect breast cancer and other common types of cancer.

“We are looking at innovative solutions that will enhance our diagnostic capabilities,” Terese said. “The main one we are looking at is adding AI to our menu of options for our digital pathology. Bringing in leading technology where it benefits patients the most is one of Alverno’s top goals. Patients being served by AMITA Health hospitals in the Chicago area as well as Franciscan Health in Indiana, will benefit from this partnership.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts