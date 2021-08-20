Alverno Laboratories teaming up with Ibex to improve cancer diagnoses

Hammond-based Alverno Laboratories is using an artificial intelligence-powered cancer diagnostics system from Ibex Medical Analytics to improve diagnoses and care.
The 22-year-old Alverno, which owns and operates 32 hospital laboratories while supporting many others in Indiana and Illinois, partnered with Israel-based Ibex Medical Analytics to provide pathologists with the Galen computer platform.
“This is just our continued journey to find the most innovative products that really help patients and doctors,” Alverno Laboratories CEO Sam Terese said. “We want to make our patients healthier and enhance how our medical professionals work.”
Pathology labs all across the country have been turning more to digital solutions for making diagnoses because of increased workloads and growing diagnostic complexity. Ibex's cutting-edge artificial intelligence-powered system aims to enhance workflow and accuracy, helping pathologists better detect and grade cancer found in biopsies.
Pathologists across the United States still detect most cancer by scanning biopsies with microscopes, but Ibex's digital assistant is purported to work better than the naked eye.
Billed as the "next evolution in cancer diagnoses," it uses high-throughput scanners and a state-of-the-art image management system that is incorporated into an integrated case management system. Galen has had close to 100% accuracy in detecting prostate cancer. It also can be used to detect breast cancer and other common types of cancer.
“We are looking at innovative solutions that will enhance our diagnostic capabilities,” Terese said. “The main one we are looking at is adding AI to our menu of options for our digital pathology. Bringing in leading technology where it benefits patients the most is one of Alverno’s top goals. Patients being served by AMITA Health hospitals in the Chicago area as well as Franciscan Health in Indiana, will benefit from this partnership.”
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Nothing Bundt Cake, Ethiopian restaurant, yoga studio and Harold's Private Venue opening; The Wurst temporarily closed
Coming soon
Coming
Open
Temporarily closed
Uses every part of the animal
Open
Now taking reservations
Open
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: True BBQ to replace Griffith's Twincade; European market, French restaurant and indoor golf center opening
NWI Business Ins and Outs: True BBQ to replace Griffith's Twincade; European market, French restaurant and indoor golf center opening