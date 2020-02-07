Alverno Laboratories' test helps diagnose heart attacks faster

Alverno Laboratories has developed a new lab test that allows Emergency Room doctors to diagnose heart attacks within two hours of a patient's arrival.

Alverno, which operates its central laboratory in Hammond and has a network of more than 36 hospitals in Illinois and Indiana, devised a high-sensitivity cardiac troponin assay that detects heart attacks faster and more accurately. The tests are performed on location in the Emergency Room to help doctors identify heart attacks more easily.

An estimated 610,000 people die of heart disease in the United States every year, making it the leading cause of death for both men and women, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Coronary heart disease, the most common type, kills more than 370,000 people every year.

“Alverno continues to strive to enhance diagnostic laboratory medicine,” Alverno CEO Sam Terese said. “We are proud to be an early adopter of high sensitivity troponin, an advanced heart attack marker. We have been performing troponin testing for years, but as an early adopter of this new test we can lead to improvement in detection, and early detection means less damage to heart muscle, better outcomes for our patients and in some cases, survival.”