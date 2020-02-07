Alverno Laboratories' test helps diagnose heart attacks faster

You are the owner of this article.
Alverno Laboratories, which does medical testing and diagnosing for many local hospitals and physicians, developed a new lab test that helps doctors diagnose heart attacks faster.

Alverno Laboratories has developed a new lab test that allows Emergency Room doctors to diagnose heart attacks within two hours of a patient's arrival.

Alverno, which operates its central laboratory in Hammond and has a network of more than 36 hospitals in Illinois and Indiana, devised a high-sensitivity cardiac troponin assay that detects heart attacks faster and more accurately. The tests are performed on location in the Emergency Room to help doctors identify heart attacks more easily.

An estimated 610,000 people die of heart disease in the United States every year, making it the leading cause of death for both men and women, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Coronary heart disease, the most common type, kills more than 370,000 people every year. 

“Alverno continues to strive to enhance diagnostic laboratory medicine,” Alverno CEO Sam Terese said. “We are proud to be an early adopter of high sensitivity troponin, an advanced heart attack marker. We have been performing troponin testing for years, but as an early adopter of this new test we can lead to improvement in detection, and early detection means less damage to heart muscle, better outcomes for our patients and in some cases, survival.”

The company, which employs around 2,100 workers at its Hammond laboratory and its hospitals, came up with a troponin test for patient with heart pain that measures the level of cardiac-specific troponin proteins in the blood. Alverno said the new test is more accurate and sensitive than previous troponin assays. 

Alverno Laboratories has been posting 20% annual growth and is looking to expand across the Midwest.

