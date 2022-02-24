Amazon delaying, but still planning to go forward with, Valparaiso facility

Amazon is delaying plans to open a new delivery station in Valparaiso, though the e-commerce giant still plans eventually to move forward with the project.

Seattle-based Amazon recently took down all the signs at the 80,000-square-foot facility it's been building at 2200 Memorial Parkway in the Lakes of Valparaiso development. It was originally slated to open last year.

"We still plan to launch a new facility in Valparaiso, providing hundreds of jobs, starting at $15 an hour with comprehensive benefits from day one," Amazon spokesman Andre Woodson said. "The only thing that’s changed with our plans is the exact timing. We are a dynamic business and we have dozens of fulfillment centers, sortation centers and delivery stations that are evolving and under construction across the country. It’s common for us to adjust launch timetables based on capacity needs across the network."

Amazon has recently opened delivery stations in Gary and Merrillville, most recently opening the $30 million, 141,000-square-foot delivery station at a 35-acre parcel in AmeriPlex at the Crossing, where the retailer expects to eventually employ 300 workers.

It's not yet known when Amazon will open the delivery station in Valparaiso.

"We’ll provide an update on our launch timing at a later date," Woodson said.

Valparaiso expects the project will still move forward.

"The city is aware of the signs being removed from the building purchased by Amazon," Valparaiso City Attorney Patrick Lyp said. "No economic incentives were offered to Amazon and no timetable for opening the facility was announced. I have not been inside the building, but it appears all exterior improvements have been made. Communication between city departments and Amazon has been great."

Amazon expects to employ 100 workers in Valparaiso, with more jobs for delivery drivers who often work for third-party contractors. It will handle "last-mile" delivery as part of Amazon's order fulfillment process.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.