 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
American Red Cross in need of life-saving blood donations
urgent

American Red Cross in need of life-saving blood donations

American Red Cross soliciting life-saving blood donations, offering free Sport Clips Haircuts

Donor specialist Nina Wright, left, prescreens Tony Hanas, of Munster, prior to his blood donation in April 2020 at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts.

 John J. Watkins

The American Red Cross is soliciting blood donations at a time of "ongoing critical need."

The nonprofit will host a series of blood donation drivers in September in part to ensure there's enough blood available for life-saving transfusions amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. It's offering donors incentives, including a coupon for a free Sport Clips haircut to anyone who donates blood during the month of September and a 16-ounce Red Cross campfire mug to anyone who donates around the Labor Day holiday.

"While summer winds down, the Red Cross is concerned that the rise in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant and a potentially active hurricane season may further challenge the ability to collect and meet hospital demand," the American Red Cross said in a news release.

"In recent weeks, the Red Cross has seen blood donor turnout decline by nearly 10% while hospital demand continues to outpace donations. This decline is believed to be due to multiple reasons, including the continued effects of the pandemic on blood drive cancellations and donor availability as well as back-to-school preparations for many families."

Upcoming blood drives will take place at:

• 8 a.m. - noon Sept. 4 at Merrillville Blood Donation Center, 791 E. 83rd Ave. in Merrillville

• 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Sept. 4 at Washington Evangelical Free Church, 3805 LaPorte Ave. in Valparaiso

• Noon - 6 p.m. Sept. 7 at St. John's United Church of Christ, 101 St. John Road in Michigan City

• 1:30 - 6:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at Highland Parks & Recreation Center, 2450 Lincoln St. in Highland

• 2 - 8 p.m. Sept. 7 at Franciscan Health Fitness Centers Chesterton, 810 Michael Drive in Chesterton

• Noon - 5 p.m. Sept. 9 at Brookdale Valparaiso, 2601 Valparaiso St in Valparaiso

• 2 - 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at Crown Point Community Library, 122 N. Main St. in Crown Point

• Noon - 6 p.m. Sept. 10 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 W. Harrison Blvd. in Valparaiso

• 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 334 15th St. SW in DeMotte

• 1 - 6 p.m. Sept. 11 at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 300 W. Wirth Road in Griffith

• 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Sept. 12 at Real Life Community Church, 3134 Swanson Road in Portage

• 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sept. 13 at Northwest Health LaPorte, 1007 W. Lincolnway in LaPorte

• Noon - 6 p.m. Sept. 13 at First Church of God, 2020 E. Lincolnway in LaPorte

• Noon - 5 p.m. Sept. 13 at Merrillville Blood Donation Center, 791 E. 83rd Ave. in Merrillville

• 2 - 6 p.m. Sept. 14 at Liberty Bible Church, 824 N. Calumet Ave. in Chesterton

• Noon - 6 p.m. Sept. 15 at Lighthouse Church, 13419 Parrish Ave. in Cedar Lake

• 4 - 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at Heritage Lutheran Church, 308 N. Washington St. in Valparaiso

For more information or to set up an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS or 1-800-733-2767.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to use your credit cards to build your credit

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Blood donors could win a trip to Super Bowl
Northwest Indiana Business Headlines

Blood donors could win a trip to Super Bowl

  • Updated

The American Red Cross is teaming up with the National Football League to tackle the shortage by encouraging people, especially coronavirus survivors, to donate blood. Anyone who gives blood or platelets in January to help hospital patients could win a free trip to next year's Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts