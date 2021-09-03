American Red Cross in need of life-saving blood donations

The American Red Cross is soliciting blood donations at a time of "ongoing critical need."

The nonprofit will host a series of blood donation drivers in September in part to ensure there's enough blood available for life-saving transfusions amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. It's offering donors incentives, including a coupon for a free Sport Clips haircut to anyone who donates blood during the month of September and a 16-ounce Red Cross campfire mug to anyone who donates around the Labor Day holiday.

"While summer winds down, the Red Cross is concerned that the rise in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant and a potentially active hurricane season may further challenge the ability to collect and meet hospital demand," the American Red Cross said in a news release.

"In recent weeks, the Red Cross has seen blood donor turnout decline by nearly 10% while hospital demand continues to outpace donations. This decline is believed to be due to multiple reasons, including the continued effects of the pandemic on blood drive cancellations and donor availability as well as back-to-school preparations for many families."

Upcoming blood drives will take place at: