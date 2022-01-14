Andrean students, offices donate to breast cancer care in NWI

“I would like to thank these students and the staff for their support over the years for this cause," Franciscan Health Foundation Director of Development MinDee Richard said. "Andrean High School and its students do a phenomenal job of giving back to their community and I want them to never underestimate their ability to make someone else’s life better through their generosity.”

The Lake County auditor and recorder offices also recently donated to Franciscan Health Breast Care Center Crown Point.

Lake County Auditor Payroll/Purchasing Coordinator Sharon Tillery, a breast cancer survivor and former patient at the Breast Care Center Crown Point, organized a dress down day in which employees raised the funds.

“The Lake County Auditor John Petalas and staff were so humbled to have the opportunity to support and give back to the Breast Care Center at Franciscan Health Crown Point. Thank you, Breast Care Center, for all you do for our community,” Tillery said.

Petalas’ staff donated $250, while Recorder Gina Pimentel’s staff gave another $160 to the cause.