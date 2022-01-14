Andrean students, offices donate to breast cancer care in NWI

Andrean High School National Honor Society students, a plastic surgeon's office in Schererville and the Lake County auditor and recorder offices all recently donated to breast cancer care in Northwest Indiana.
The Cardinal Flahiff Chapter of the National Honor Society from Andrean High School raised money to help breast cancer patients at the Franciscan Health Breast Care Center. The students donated $1,900 to help women being treated with breast cancer.
“Annually, Andrean's National Honor Society members participate in a community engagement project to support breast cancer research and treatment. NHS members design and sell a sweatshirt in which the proceeds are donated to the Franciscan Health Breast Care Center. The "Stronger Together" sweatshirt was a huge success and Andrean's NHS was able to donate $1,900,” National Honor Society sponsor Melissa Miller said.
The money will help women with breast cancer get to doctor's appointments and with expenses like groceries.
“The funds also help us educate women about their disease and offer emotional support,” Franciscan Health Crown Point Breast Care Center Nurse Navigator Joan Filipowski said.
It's the fifth year Andrean's National Honor Society students have donated to the Franciscan Health Foundation's cancer care program.
“I would like to thank these students and the staff for their support over the years for this cause," Franciscan Health Foundation Director of Development MinDee Richard said. "Andrean High School and its students do a phenomenal job of giving back to their community and I want them to never underestimate their ability to make someone else’s life better through their generosity.”
The Lake County auditor and recorder offices also recently donated to Franciscan Health Breast Care Center Crown Point.
Lake County Auditor Payroll/Purchasing Coordinator Sharon Tillery, a breast cancer survivor and former patient at the Breast Care Center Crown Point, organized a dress down day in which employees raised the funds.
“The Lake County Auditor John Petalas and staff were so humbled to have the opportunity to support and give back to the Breast Care Center at Franciscan Health Crown Point. Thank you, Breast Care Center, for all you do for our community,” Tillery said.
Petalas’ staff donated $250, while Recorder Gina Pimentel’s staff gave another $160 to the cause.
“We feel honored that both the auditor’s office and recorder’s office chose us to donate to," Breast Care Center Director Michelle Kleszynski said. "We are so privileged to serve the patients in our community and your generosity truly touches our hearts. Thank you from all of us at the Breast Care Center.”
Board-certified plastic surgeon Gus Galante in Schererville also gave $1,300 to help women in need of breast cancer care at Community Hospital’s Women’s Diagnostic Center in Munster. The donation will help patients without insurance who couldn't otherwise receive diagnostic breast care.
“If we can help just one individual get the care that they need, then it will be very much worth the effort,” Galante said. “I hope that this proactive stance will inspire others to do the same and spark other donations.”
Community Healthcare can provide same-day testing results and start breast cancer treatment within 10 days of diagnosis.
“Until we can prevent breast cancer, our strongest weapon against it remains the detection of it at the earliest time that we can,” said Mary Nicholson, the medical director of the women’s center in Munster. “This funding will enable us to serve many more with the care they need."
