Another analyst downgrades U.S. Steel stock

A second analyst has downgraded U.S. Steel stock after Goldman Sachs lowered its rating from "neutral" to "sell" following the first decline in steel prices in more than a year.

Morgan Stanley double downgraded the steelmaker's stock from underweight to overweight. It slashed its price target for U.S. Steel from $35 a share to just $17 a share, predicting steel prices are close to peaking sometime in the next quarter.

Hot-rolled steel prices have tripled to more than $1,900 a ton over the last year as a result of industry consolidation, tariffs of 25% on most foreign-made steel and tight supplies during the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. But steel prices have dropped slightly after peaking at $1,995 a ton last month, according to Steel Market Update.

Buoyed by the surge in prices, strong demand and otherwise favorable market conditions, shares of Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel, one of Northwest Indiana's largest employers, have risen 30% over the past year.