ArcelorMittal to build $500 million electric arc furnace in Alabama

ArcelorMittal plans to invest $500 million in its AM/NS Calvert mill in Alabama, where it will build a new electric arc furnace.

The Luxembourg-based steelmaker, one of Northwest Indiana's largest employers, will spend the next 24 months building a new electric arc furnace that will be able to turn scrap metal into 1.5 million tons of steel slabs for its hot strip mill a year.

“An electric arc furnace at Calvert makes strategic sense as it allows our asset to be more reactive to the local market as well as being in line with the USMCA," ArcelorMittal Chairman and CEO Lakshmi Mittal said. "Furthermore, it aligns with our ambition of producing smarter steels for a better world.”

The investment is expected to create 300 more jobs at the $4 billion mill in Alabama, which ArcelorMittal and the Nippon Steel Corp. bought as a 50/50 venture from Thyssenkrupp.