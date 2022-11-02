Attorney general asks Supreme Court to reinstate Indiana's near-total abortion ban

Attorney General Todd Rokita is urging the Indiana Supreme Court to reinstate the near-total abortion ban enacted in August by the Republican-controlled General Assembly and Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

On Wednesday, the Republican originally from Munster filed a 63-page brief at the state's high court asking the five Republican-appointed justices to rescind the preliminary injunction against Senate Enrolled Act 1 issued Sept. 22 by Republican Owen County Judge Kelsey Hanlon.

Rokita argues that there's no constitutional or legal basis for the courts to prevent enforcement of the first statute in the country legislatively imposing new abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court's June 24 Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision, which repealed the federal right to abortion established in 1973 by Roe v. Wade.

He says Hanlon erred when she concluded that the declarations in Article I, Section 1 of the Indiana Constitution — that all people have a right to "life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness" and government exists for the "peace, safety and well-being" of the people — are judicially enforceable rights that state courts previously have recognized include the right to bodily autonomy.

"In no event does Section 1 protect a right to abortion — a practice prohibited as criminal before, during and after the adoption of Indiana’s 1816 and 1851 constitutions. The trial court’s recognition of a novel abortion right rests on the unprecedented notion that judges can disregard constitutional limits that offend their sensibilities," Rokita said.

Moreover, Rokita warns that if notions like "self-determination," "bodily autonomy" or "privacy" can be read into Section 1, then Indiana's laws prohibiting assisted suicide, recreational drug use or driving without a seat belt similarly are at risk of being struck down.

"The only way to prevent Section 1 from becoming a vehicle for amending the constitution by judicial fiat is to examine text and history to determine whether a given interest is of such a quality that the founding generation would have considered it fundamental or natural," Rokita said.

Hanlon took exception to that claim by the attorney general when she heard oral arguments Sept. 19, noting that the founding generation not only failed to recognize women's rights but explicitly prohibited Black and mixed-race individuals from remaining in the state and actively encouraged their return to Africa.

In response, Rokita notes in his brief that even after Indiana remedied those legal deficiencies, state lawmakers continued to ban abortion — or restrict it to the maximum extent possible while Roe was in effect — up to the present day.

"The state has a valid and compelling interest in protecting unborn children who are, at the very least, from the moment of conception a living being and potential human life," he said. "Protecting unborn human beings is consistent with traditional views of ordered liberty, which allows restrictions on liberty to prevent harm to others, and the longstanding, majority view of medical ethicists that physicians should not intentionally kill humans."

Rokita also argues that the plaintiffs, a collection of abortion providers and an abortion doctor represented by the Indiana chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, lack standing to even contest the statute because it only limits the rights of pregnant women to seek an abortion, and no pregnant woman is challenging the validity of the law.

The brief filed by the attorney general's office initially was submitted Tuesday but did not include a copy of the lower court order it was appealing, as required, and was not filed by the Supreme Court clerk, records show.

The corrected brief finally was filed at 11:54 a.m. Indianapolis time Wednesday, nearly 12 hours after the deadline set by Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush in her Oct. 12 order granting transfer and setting a briefing schedule.

According to the Indiana Rules of Appellate Procedure, Rokita's failure to timely file his brief may subject his appeal to summary dismissal. However, a motion to dismiss does not appear on the docket.

Assuming the Supreme Court opts to not dismiss the case, the ACLU is scheduled to submit its written arguments by Dec. 1 in favor of maintaining the injunction barring enforcement of Indiana's near-total abortion ban.

The attorney general's reply brief is due Dec. 16. Oral arguments at the Supreme Court are scheduled for Jan. 12, 2023.

The General Assembly separately is expected to convene the first week in January and potentially could rewrite or repeal the abortion statute before the Supreme Court has a chance to act.

All 100 seats in the Indiana House and 25 of the 50 Senate seats are on the ballot in Tuesday's general election.

Two additional lawsuits are pending that challenge the near-total abortion ban on religious liberty grounds: a state case filed by Hoosier Jews for Choice and other litigants, and a federal challenge brought by The Satanic Temple.

The abortion law, which briefly took effect Sept. 15, prohibits all abortions in Indiana from the moment of conception, except within 10 weeks of fertilization for pregnancies caused by rape or incest, or 20 weeks if necessary to prevent serious physical impairment or the death of a pregnant woman, or because of a lethal fetal anomaly.

The statute also would shut down abortion services at Planned Parenthood clinics by requiring that every abortion be completed in a hospital or hospital-owned surgical center and put doctors at risk of losing their medical license if they fail to sufficiently justify the legal basis for an abortion.