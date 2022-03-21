'Baby box' will remain available at downsized Hammond hospital

HAMMOND — Franciscan Health Hammond will continue to be home to a "baby box" for the foreseeable future, even as many other services at the former St. Margaret Hospital are transferred to other Franciscan locations.

A baby box is a secure, temperature controlled device that enables a parent or caregiver to anonymously surrender an infant less than 30 days old for placement in a new, permanent home.

When a baby is placed in the device a silent alarm alerts first responders to come and rescue the infant.

The baby box at Franciscan Health Hammond, 5454 Hohman Ave., was the 12th such device ever installed and the first in Lake County.

A newborn baby was surrendered at the baby box on Sept. 10, 2019, less than 30 days after the box was installed to the left of the hospital's main entrance.

That child, now known as Grace, was permanently adopted by Mario and Jennifer Melgoza, of Hammond, a few months later.

Monica Kelsey, founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes, said she's grateful the baby box will remain in place even as the Hammond hospital transitions to an eight-bed acute care hospital, emergency department and primary care facility.

"It is important to remind the community that Franciscan is committed to providing a safe location for an infant surrender in Hammond," Kelsey said.

"This service is not going away and we will always work to protect the most vulnerable in our communities through Safe Haven Laws."

Kelsey said 15 infants have been surrendered through baby boxes in the past three years and another 115 given directly to first responders following a call to the Safe Haven Baby Box hotline: 1-866-99BABY1.

Indiana parents also can anonymously surrender a newborn baby by handing it directly to an emergency medical services provider, such as a firefighter, police officer, paramedic, emergency medical technician, or a hospital emergency room doctor or nurse.

