Bishop Noll, Munster firefighters donate to Cancer Resource Center

Munster firefighters and the Bishop Noll Institute girls basketball team are giving back with donations to the Community Healthcare System's Cancer Resource Centre in Munster.

The firefighters raised $6,119 in funding by selling and wearing T-shirts to raise awareness for cancer patients.

“It was a huge accomplishment driven by all of our firefighters both past and present, and so successful, despite the challenges of the pandemic,” Munster Fire Department Deputy Chief Dave Strbjak said.

The funds will benefit the Cancer Resource Centre is located at 926 Ridge Road in Munster. Founded in 2003, it offers free services to cancer patients, including those getting care and treatment from medical facilities outside of the Community Healthcare System. It offers classes, group meetings, educational material and mind-body-spirit programs with the aim of improving the quality of cancer care in Northwest Indiana and the south Chicago suburbs.

The Bishop Noll girls basketball team prepared care baskets for cancer patients at the Cancer Resource Centre in Munster that included fleece blankets, detox tea, crayons, coloring books, travel pillows, mugs with lids, soaps and lotions.