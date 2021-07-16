Blood donors direly needed, will be given Amazon gift cards, chance to win prizes

A severe blood shortage is putting patients at risk.

The American Red Cross, whose Northwest Indiana operations are based in Merrillville, is asking for blood donors to ensure patients can get lifesaving care. The nonprofit hopes to incentivize people to give blood with $10 Amazon gift cards and other incentives.

Anyone who gives blood in July will get emailed a $10 Amazon gift card and be entered for a change to win $5,000 worth of gas or a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm.

"While donors across the country have rolled up a sleeve to give this summer, the need for blood and platelets remains crucial for patients relying on lifesaving transfusions. The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage, and donors of all blood types — especially type O and those giving platelets — are urged to make an appointment to give now," the Red Cross said in a news release.

"Right now, the Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet current demand as hospitals respond to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, organ transplants and elective surgeries."

Upcoming blood donations events in Northwest Indiana will take place at: