Blood donors direly needed, will be given Amazon gift cards, chance to win prizes

A severe blood shortage is putting patients at risk.
The American Red Cross, whose Northwest Indiana operations are based in Merrillville, is asking for blood donors to ensure patients can get lifesaving care. The nonprofit hopes to incentivize people to give blood with $10 Amazon gift cards and other incentives.
Anyone who gives blood in July will get emailed a $10 Amazon gift card and be entered for a change to win $5,000 worth of gas or a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm.
"While donors across the country have rolled up a sleeve to give this summer, the need for blood and platelets remains crucial for patients relying on lifesaving transfusions. The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage, and donors of all blood types — especially type O and those giving platelets — are urged to make an appointment to give now," the Red Cross said in a news release.
"Right now, the Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet current demand as hospitals respond to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, organ transplants and elective surgeries."
Upcoming blood donations events in Northwest Indiana will take place at:
• 7/21/2021: 1-6 p.m., Keener Township Emergency Services, 321 15th St. SE in DeMotte
• 8/6/2021: 2-6 p.m., Apostolic Fellowship Hall, 16448 S. U.S. 231 in Remington
• 8/13/2021: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Bayer, 15849 S. U.S. 231 in Remington
• 7/29/2021: 12:30-5:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus - Rensselaer, 325 E. Vine St. in Rensselaer
• 7/23/2021: 7 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Northwest Health , 1007 W. Lincolnway in
• 7/30/2021: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Indiana Department of Transportation, 315 E. Boyd in
• 8/4/2021: noon6 p.m., Sacred Heart Church, 201 Bach St. in
• 8/5/2021: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Northwest Health , 1007 W. Lincolnway in
• 8/9/2021: noon-6 p.m., First Church of God, 2020 E. Lincolnway in
• 7/24/2021: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 121 E. Seventh St. in Michigan City
• 7/27/2021: 1:30-6:30 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church & School, 818 Franklin St. in Michigan City
• 8/3/2021: noon-6 p.m., St. John's United Church of Christ, 101 St. John Road in Michigan City
• 8/13/2021: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Queen of All Saints, 606 S. Woodland Ave. in Michigan City
• 7/20/2021: 1 p.m.-6 p.m., St. John Kanty, 7012 N. 600 E. in Rolling Prairie
• 7/20/2021: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Family Life Center, 154 Main St. in Westville
• 7/21/2021: noon-6 p.m., Lighthouse Church, 13419 Parrish Ave. in Cedar Lake
• 7/16/2021: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 250 S. Indiana Ave. in Crown Point
• 7/17/2021: 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Steamwhistle Coffee Roasters, 924 S. Court St. in Crown Point
• 7/22/2021: 2-7 p.m., Holy Spirit Church, 7667 E. 109th Ave. in Crown Point
• 8/3/2021: 12:30-6:30 p.m., Lakes of the Four Seasons, 1048 N. Lakeshore Drive in Lake of the Four Seasons
• 8/5/2021: 12:30-6:30 p.m., St. Matthias Church, 101 W. Burrell Drive in Crown Point
• 7/22/2021: 1:30-6:30 p.m., Village Church, 14849 93rd Ave. in Dyer
• 7/31/2021: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Northgate Church, 2820 165th St. in Hammond
• 8/2/2021: noon-6 p.m., Jean Shepherd Community Center, 3031 Mahoney Drive in Hammond
• 8/2/2021: 1:30-6:30 p.m., Highland Parks & Recreation Center, 2450 Lincoln St. in Highland
• 7/26/2021: 2:30-6:30 p.m., Hobart Community Center, 111 E. Old Ridge Road in Hobart
• 7/27/2021: 2-6 p.m., St. Bridget Church, 107 Main St. in Hobart
• 7/31/2021: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., American Legion Post 101, 108 1/2 E. Commercial in Lowell
• 8/12/2021: 2-7 p.m., VFW Post 6841, 17401 Morse St. in Lowell
• 7/17/2021: 8 a.m.-noon, Merrillville Blood Donation Center, 791 E. 83rd Ave. in Merrillville
• 7/19/2021: noon-5 p.m., Merrillville Blood Donation Center, 791 E. 83rd Ave. in Merrillville
• 7/26/2021: noon-5 p.m., Merrillville Blood Donation Center, 791 E. 83rd Ave. in Merrillville
• 8/2/2021: noon-5 p.m., Merrillville Blood Donation Center, 791 E. 83rd Ave. in Merrillville
• 8/7/2021: 8 a.m.-noon, Merrillville Blood Donation Center, 791 E. 83rd Ave. in Merrillville
• 8/9/2021: noon-5 p.m., Merrillville Blood Donation Center, 791 E. 83rd Ave. in Merrillville
• 8/10/2021: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Merrillville Donation Center, 791 E. 83rd Ave. in Merrillville
• 7/23/2021: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 8955 Columbia Road in Munster
• 8/3/2021: 2:30-8:30 p.m., Munster Community Pool, 8837 Calumet Ave. in Munster
• 7/28/2021: 1-6 p.m., Suncrest Christian Church, 10009 Parrish Ave. in St. John
• 7/22/2021: 1-5 p.m., Crossroads Church Schererville, 1538 Janice Drive in Schererville
• 7/26/2021: 1-6 p.m., St. John Township Community Center, 1515 Lincoln Highway in Schererville
• 7/29/2021: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., St. Michael the Archangel Parish, 1 Wilhelm St. in Schererville
• 8/4/2021: 2-6 p.m., Kentland Community Center, 401 N. Fourth St. in Chesterton
• 7/18/2021: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church, 638 N. Calumet Road in Chesterton
• 7/24/2021: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Chesterton, 2050 W. 1100 N. in Chesterton
• 7/27/2021: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Franciscan Health Fitness Centers Chesterton, 810 Michael Drive in Chesterton
• 8/2/2021: 2-8 p.m., Franciscan Health Fitness Centers Chesterton, 810 Michael Drive in Chesterton
• 7/22/2021: 1-7 p.m., First Church - Hebron Campus, 800 Country Square Plaza in Hebron
• 7/30/2021: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., YMCA of Portage, 3100 Willowcreek Road in Portage
• 8/6/2021: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Ogden Dunes Volunteer Fire Department, 111 Hillcrest Road in Portage
• 7/19/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Teresa of Avila, 1604 E. Lincolnway in Valparaiso
• 7/25/2021: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Crosspointe Christian Church, 114 E. U.S. 6 Frontage Road in Valparaiso
• 7/28/2021: 1-7 p.m., YMCA Valparaiso, 1201 Cumberland Crossing Drive in Valparaiso
• 8/1/2021: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Boys & Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana - South Haven Club, 723 Long Run Road in Valparaiso
• 8/2/2021: noon-6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 103 Franklin St. in Valparaiso
• 8/4/2021: 1:30-6:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 1507 Glendale Blvd. in Valparaiso
• 8/4/2021: 2-7 p.m., Culver's, 2101 Ave. in Valparaiso
• 8/6/2021: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., St. Teresa of Avila, 1604 E. Lincolnway in Valparaiso
• 8/7/2021: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., GracePoint, 2590 W. Morthland Drive in Valparaiso
• 8/7/2021: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Compass Pointe Apartments Clubhouse, 2210 Beech St. in Valparaiso
• 8/10/2021: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Charlesworth Financial Services, 2000 Comeford Road, Suite 3, in Valparaiso
For more information or to sign up, visit redcrossblood.org.