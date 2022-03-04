Bolt for the Heart furnishes LaPorte County police with 68 life-saving defibrillators

The annual Bolt for the Heart 5K/10K Hallowrun supplied police in LaPorte County with 68 life-saving automatic external defibrillators.

Organizers of the run at Washington Park in Michigan City, now in its third year, donated the defibrillators last week to law enforcement at Franciscan Health Michigan City, one of the main sponsors.

Franciscan Health Michigan City President and CEO Dean Mazzoni said the annual fundraiser was about service to the community.

"It’s about a beautiful partnership between two service providers: law enforcement and health care,” he said. “Getting these devices into their hands will help them save lives in our community. We at Franciscan Health could not be more excited to be part of this wonderful effort."

More than 500 people participated in the run last year, twice as many as the previous year. Runners raised $106,000 for life-saving AEDs, enough to buy 40 for the Michigan City Police Department and 28 for the LaPorte Police Department.

“You can see the dedication of these officers that want to get out there and start using these AEDs," LaPorte Police Chief Paul Brettin said. "And the big winner is those unknown victims out there. We don’t know how many saves we’ll have with these.”

Last year, an Indiana State Police Trooper used an AED to save a man who had a heart attack on the side of the road. Police in Carmel saved a 4-year-old with an AED after she suffered cardiac arrest in her home.

“The satisfying thing for us at Bolt is in both of these situations, we placed the AEDs in those cars,” Bolt for the Heart President Pierre M. Twer said.

Over the past 10 years, the Bolt for the Heart nonprofit has donated more than 2,000 AEDs to police in Indiana, including 465 AEDs to the Indiana State Police.

“This was a special time for us, seeing law enforcement agencies come together for a common cause. Even those that were not recipients of the AEDs came together," Michigan City Police Chief Dion Campbell said. "It’s kind of a preview of the future of law enforcement where we all know that we are dependent on one another.”

The Play for Jake Foundation has supported Bolt for the Heart. Founder Julie West has helped raise funds since her son Jake died on a LaPorte High School practice field in 2013 after his heart condition went undetected.

“Knowing that AEDs are going into the first responders’ vehicles just warms my heart. I know there’s going to be so many lives that are saved, and that’s why I do what I do with our foundation,” West said.

Bolt for the Heart is looking to establish a sustainability fund that would pay for pads and batteries.

“Our mission continues to grow and expand,” Twer said.

For more information, visit www.boltfortheheart.com or playforjake.org.

