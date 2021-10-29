Bolt for the Heart run to provide first responders with defibrillators

The annual Bolt for the Heart Family Run/Walk kicks off Saturday in Michigan City to raise funds to provide police with automatic external defibrillators.

The annual “Hallowrun” race will take place at 9 a.m. at Washington Park on the Michigan City lakefront. More than 400 people have signed up to race and more than 25 people and companies have donated automatic external defibrillators.

Bolt for the Heart President Pierre Twer said the event is expected to bring in enough revenue through fundraising and scholarships this year to provide at least 50 AEDs. He said the annual race for charity just before Halloween has been seeing “phenomenal growth" over the years.

“I’m so proud of my hometown and the support of this year’s Bolt for the Heart Hallowrun 5 & 10K. Not only are we seeing race registrations up over 75 percent we have also had very generous individuals and companies donate an AED through our Hometown Heroes program,” Twer said. “These lifesaving AEDs will be placed in our LaPorte and Michigan City patrol cars keeping us all safer. Thank you to everyone who has supported this mission. Come join us Saturday.”