Bolt for the Heart run to provide first responders with defibrillators

The annual Bolt for the Heart Family Run/Walk kicks off Saturday in Michigan City to raise funds to provide police with automatic external defibrillators.
The annual “Hallowrun” race will take place at 9 a.m. at Washington Park on the Michigan City lakefront. More than 400 people have signed up to race and more than 25 people and companies have donated automatic external defibrillators.
Bolt for the Heart President Pierre Twer said the event is expected to bring in enough revenue through fundraising and scholarships this year to provide at least 50 AEDs. He said the annual race for charity just before Halloween has been seeing “phenomenal growth" over the years.
“I’m so proud of my hometown and the support of this year’s Bolt for the Heart Hallowrun 5 & 10K. Not only are we seeing race registrations up over 75 percent we have also had very generous individuals and companies donate an AED through our Hometown Heroes program,” Twer said. “These lifesaving AEDs will be placed in our LaPorte and Michigan City patrol cars keeping us all safer. Thank you to everyone who has supported this mission. Come join us Saturday.”
Bolt for the Heart, a nonprofit that raises money through 5Ks and half-marathons, has raised funds to buy 62 AEDs for first responders in LaPorte County over the last two years. The group has donated more than 2,000 of the lifesaving devices overall, including 550 to the Indiana State Police thus far.
Franciscan Health is the primary sponsor of the race in LaPorte, which people can attend to cheer on the racers.
There will be best costume completion and Trunk-or-Treat after the race.
For more information, to register or sponsor, visit www.boltfortheheart.com.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Santa Fe Restaurant & Bar, Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill and Zorro's Mediterranean Fusion open; Filipino restaurant closes
Opening Monday
Coming soon
Just opened
Open
Closed
Relocated
Open
Closed
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Crown Point golf simulator, furniture store, Ed Debevic’s open; Dairy Queen closes
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Crown Point golf simulator, furniture store, Ed Debevic’s open; Dairy Queen closes