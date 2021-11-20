Boosters approved by FDA for 18 and over; 16 more die in Region from COVID-19

On Friday the Indiana Department of Health announced that anyone 18 or older can get a booster dose of Pfizer or Moderna, as long as the person received a second vaccine dose at least six months prior.

The announcement came after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the booster shots for both vaccines. Before this, the FDA had approved a third dose for those with compromised immune systems who meet certain criteria.

Those who received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine can get a booster shot two months after their initial vaccination.

According to the Indiana Department of Health, 58.1% of Indiana residents age 12 and up have been vaccinated against COVID-19, or about 3.41 million Hoosiers.

In Northwest Indiana, records show the vaccination rate through Friday was 51.3% in Lake County, 56.8% in Porter County, 52% in LaPorte County, 38.3% in Newton County and 42.6% in Jasper County.

The amount of booster shots received statewide continues to climb with a total of 654,900 doses administered. Localized data for booster shots are not yet available on the health department site.