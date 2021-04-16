Bowlers in Michigan City roll to strike a blow against cancer

Bowlers in Michigan City raised $8,000 this year to help pay for cancer testing and treatment by rolling at the 20th annual Bowl For The Cure.

Every year since 2002, the Michigan City United States Bowling Congress Bowling Association has staged the fundraiser. Since 2008, Bowl for the Cure raised $70,000 for the Franciscan Health Michigan City Breast Center to pay for mammograms and treatment for uninsured women who can't afford it in LaPorte and Porter Counties.

The money — about 80% of which comes from participating bowlers and their sponsors — also covers wigs, gas and grocery expenses for cancer patients and other supplemental services to make their lives easier while they undergo treatment.

“We’re thankful for the members of the MCUSBCBA for their commitment to an important event promoting health in our community and supporting Franciscan Health Michigan City,” said Franciscan Health Michigan City President and CEO Dean Mazzoni.

The annual fundraiser recently took place at City Lanes Bowling Center in Michigan City. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the traditional candlelight ceremony was adjusted from having everyone hold a candle to placing candle centerpieces around the bowling alley while the names of cancer survivors and victims were read.