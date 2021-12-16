BP rolling out automated checkout

BP plans to roll out automated checkout at its Amoco and ampm convenience stores.

The London-based energy giant, which runs the BP Whiting Refinery on the lakeshore and operates gas stations across the Region, is teaming up with Grabango for its largest multi-store rollout ever of checkout-free technology.

BP was looking to offer more technology as it grows its convenience store brand, such as with its recent acquisition of Thorntons.

"We believe this technology will positively change the scale of retail and create a wave reaction in the marketplace," said Lisa Blalock, vice president of marketing, mobility and convenience Americas for BP. "Today it’s just our first 10 locations. Tomorrow, there is potential to bring Grabango’s technology to our entire network.”

It will initially test the checkout-free locations in northern California and western Pennsylvania with an eye toward rolling it out more widely.

Available in mid-2022, the systems will allow shoppers to pay by downloading the Grabango app. They shop as they normally would and payment is automatic when they leave.