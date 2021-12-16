 Skip to main content
BP rolling out automated checkout
 Joseph S. Pete

BP plans to roll out automated checkout at its Amoco and ampm convenience stores.

The London-based energy giant, which runs the BP Whiting Refinery on the lakeshore and operates gas stations across the Region, is teaming up with Grabango for its largest multi-store rollout ever of checkout-free technology.

BP was looking to offer more technology as it grows its convenience store brand, such as with its recent acquisition of Thorntons.

"We believe this technology will positively change the scale of retail and create a wave reaction in the marketplace," said Lisa Blalock, vice president of marketing, mobility and convenience Americas for BP. "Today it’s just our first 10 locations. Tomorrow, there is potential to bring Grabango’s technology to our entire network.”

It will initially test the checkout-free locations in northern California and western Pennsylvania with an eye toward rolling it out more widely.

Available in mid-2022, the systems will allow shoppers to pay by downloading the Grabango app. They shop as they normally would and payment is automatic when they leave.

“It’s exciting to team up with bp to delight their shoppers with how easy checkout has become,” said Will Glaser, CEO of Grabango. “This is a unique opportunity to leverage our offering to usher in the future of retail for BP. By working together, we will deploy our largest rollout ever, spanning multiple brands and regions. We know shoppers will appreciate the option of a more streamlined checkout at Amoco and ampm locations where Grabango technology is available.”

BP hopes to eventually offer the checkout-free technology more widely at its 7,300 gas stations in 35 states, which include BP, Amoco, Thorntons, ARCO and am/pm.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

