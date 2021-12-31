BP to buy BP Midstream Partners spinoff

BP is buying back its BP Midstream Partners spinoff that manages pipelines, including those running to and from the BP Whiting Refinery.

The London-based energy multinational, which operates the refinery along the Lake Michigan shoreline in Whiting, East Chicago and Hammond, plans to acquire all 47.8 million outstanding common units in an all-stock transaction. Shareholders will get 0.575 of a BP share for each BP Midstream Partners share they have.

BP Midstream Partners was spun off from BP a few years ago and run as a separate business. It last turned a quarterly profit of $40.5 million before getting a buyout offer for an estimated $13.01 per common unit.

"In line with BP’s strategy introduced last year of becoming an integrated energy company, this transaction will deepen BP's interests in, and simplifies the ownership and governance structure of, midstream assets that support integration and optimization of its fuels value chain in the US," BP said in a news release. "This transaction provides the opportunity for BPMP unitholders to participate in this strategy."

Bank of America Securities is serving as the financial adviser to the deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter of next year.