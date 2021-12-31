BP to buy BP Midstream Partners spinoff

BP is buying back its BP Midstream Partners spinoff that manages pipelines, including those running to and from the BP Whiting Refinery.
The London-based energy multinational, which operates the refinery along the Lake Michigan shoreline in Whiting, East Chicago and Hammond, plans to acquire all 47.8 million outstanding common units in an all-stock transaction. Shareholders will get 0.575 of a BP share for each BP Midstream Partners share they have.
BP Midstream Partners was spun off from BP a few years ago and run as a separate business. It last turned a quarterly profit of $40.5 million before getting a buyout offer for an estimated $13.01 per common unit.
"In line with BP’s strategy introduced last year of becoming an integrated energy company, this transaction will deepen BP's interests in, and simplifies the ownership and governance structure of, midstream assets that support integration and optimization of its fuels value chain in the US," BP said in a news release. "This transaction provides the opportunity for BPMP unitholders to participate in this strategy."
Bank of America Securities is serving as the financial adviser to the deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter of next year.
BP Midstream Partners is a subsidiary of BP, which holds the majority of the outstanding common units and has committed to vote for approval. The deal is still subject to all the customary closing approvals.
In Northwest Indiana, BP Midstream Partners' assets include the BP2 crude oil pipeline system that transports crude oil from the Griffith Terminal to the BP Whiting Refinery, the River Rogue pipeline system that sends petroleum products from the BP Whiting Refinery to Detroit, and the Diamondback pipeline system that pipes diluent from Black Oak Junction in Gary west to Illinois.
