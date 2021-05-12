By heightening focus, meditation reduces stress of everyday life and the pandemic

According to the Mayo Clinic, “meditation is considered a type of mind-body complementary medicine. Meditation can produce a deep state of relaxation and a tranquil mind.”
While meditation can be defined as a practice to achieve awareness and mental clarity, there are a number of techniques that can bring individuals to this desired state of calm. Meditation has been around for thousands of years and continues to be used as a way of reducing stress and enhancing physical and emotional well-being.
Mike Zolfo, owner and director of the Yoga Room in Crown Point, describes mediation as “the process of bringing your mind’s attention to one thing for a prolonged period of time."
Finding a good fit
“The simplest form of meditation is just to sit in a chair or sit on the ground and pay attention to your natural breathing for about 20 minutes or so,” he said. “You try to pick the same location each time in the same time of day. That way it’s easier to make a habit of it.”
Zolfo said that ideally those getting started with meditation begin in a group or via private lessons. “There are any number of ways to meditate. We teach about 11 different types of meditation. Since no two people are alike, we try to pick a meditation technique that works best for the individual person,” he said.
Jerry Ashmore practices and teaches Buddhist meditation of the Zen tradition at First Unitarian Church of Hobart. The twice weekly meetings are taking place via Zoom. “This practice revolves around training the mind to develop concentration and insight by focusing on awareness of the natural process of breathing,” said Ashmore. “When our mind wanders off of the primary focus, we simply notice that and return our attention to the breath.” Though this class is done in a church setting, Ashmore said anyone is welcome, regardless of spiritual beliefs.
Ahsmore recommends that beginning meditators start with sitting meditation in a quiet setting.
How it helps
Stress can have myriad negative effects on our physical health. It can contribute to high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity and diabetes, to name just a few. When we’re under immense stress, it can affect the way we eat, sleep, work, think and interact with others.
The American Psychological Association acknowledges that stress affects all systems of the body, including musculoskeletal, respiratory, cardiovascular, endocrine, gastrointestinal, nervous and reproductive systems.
“Meditation can reduce stress, lower your blood pressure, reduce anxiety, slow down your brain wave patterns, relieve pain and a whole host of other things that have been proven for well over 50 years,” said Zolfo. “Some doctors believe that stress is the No. 1 cause for severe cases of COVID. And because meditation can lower your stress levels, it makes your whole immune system healthier. Also many people have developed more anxiety or more depression during the pandemic and meditation can be helpful to reduce anxiety and depression.”
In challenging times like this, meditation can be a useful tool for self-care. “There are different traditions of Buddhist meditation, but they all share the basic goal of concentration and insight into the workings of our mind and the development of compassion. Tranquility and concentration are always helpful during a crisis,” said Ashmore.