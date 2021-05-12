By heightening focus, meditation reduces stress of everyday life and the pandemic

Jerry Ashmore practices and teaches Buddhist meditation of the Zen tradition at First Unitarian Church of Hobart. The twice weekly meetings are taking place via Zoom. “This practice revolves around training the mind to develop concentration and insight by focusing on awareness of the natural process of breathing,” said Ashmore. “When our mind wanders off of the primary focus, we simply notice that and return our attention to the breath.” Though this class is done in a church setting, Ashmore said anyone is welcome, regardless of spiritual beliefs.

Ahsmore recommends that beginning meditators start with sitting meditation in a quiet setting.

How it helps

Stress can have myriad negative effects on our physical health. It can contribute to high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity and diabetes, to name just a few. When we’re under immense stress, it can affect the way we eat, sleep, work, think and interact with others.

The American Psychological Association acknowledges that stress affects all systems of the body, including musculoskeletal, respiratory, cardiovascular, endocrine, gastrointestinal, nervous and reproductive systems.