Caffeine and fat burn, golf and walking, protein and kidney disease, diet and inflammation, blood sugar and hunger

Java jolt feeds the burn

A new study suggests that if you drink a cup of coffee in the afternoon before exercising, you are more likely to burn more fat.

Researchers at the Queen Mary University of London gave participants caffeine or a placebo before they exercised in the morning or afternoon. The study found that afternoon exercisers who consumed caffeine before working out burned fat at a 29% higher rate than participants who were given the placebo.

Source: Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition

Walk, don't ride, when golfing

Everyone knows exercise is good for you, but there are still questions about how much exercise an individual should get, and what types of benefits are maximized.

To help answer these questions, researchers at the University of Oxford in England analyzed data from more than 90,000 adults to check what participants developed heart disease years after joining the study. While the researchers found that being active protected against heart disease, they found those who walked more than two hours a day — such as during a round of golf — did not experience an increase in heart disease.