Cancer Resource Centre offers journaling program

The Cancer Resource Centre in Munster aims to help cancer patients in Northwest Indiana with a holistic approach, such as by providing them with access to clinical literature and community resources.

Community Healthcare System’s Cancer Resource Centre offers an array of programs, classes and wellness activities for cancer patients and their caregivers and loved ones.

It also provides support groups and other methods of coping as they battle against the often deadly disease.

The Center Resource Centre at 926 Ridge Road in Munster is offering a journaling program that’s open to cancer patients and their caregivers. It’s meant to help them get in touch with nature through journaling.

“Nature journaling can be done in any place where you can listen to your thoughts, feelings and ideas while taking in the sights and sounds around you,” Community Healthcare System said in a press release. “Nature journaling builds creativity, critical thinking and calmness. This activity can be done outdoors or indoors, in your own backyard, neighborhood park or even online. Cancer Resource Centre invites you to learn the practice at its June Hawk-Franklin Garden of Meditation and Healing. Pencil and paper are all that are necessary.”

The sessions will take place from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Friday, Jan. 13, Friday, April 14 and Friday, July 14 at the Cancer Resource Centre’s June Hawk-Franklin Garden of Meditation and Healing.

For more information, call 219-836-3349 or visit cancerresourcecentre.com.