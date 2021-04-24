 Skip to main content
CAPTRUST donates to help new mothers in need in Michigan City
CAPTRUST donates to help new mothers in need in Michigan City

CAPTRUST donates to help new mothers in need in Michigan City

Franciscan Health Michigan City Chief Nursing Officer Sarah Jones, CAPTRUST Vice President and financial advisor Kelly Shikany, Franciscan Health Michigan City President and CEO Dean Mazzoni, Vice President of Mission Integration Sister Petra Nielsen, Family Birth Center Manager Patricia De Stefano and Franciscan Health Foundation Director of Development Debbie Tatum received a donation from CAPTRUST Community Foundation.

 Joseph S. Pete

CAPTRUST donated to the Franciscan Health Foundation to help new mothers with limited resources in Michigan City give their babies a healthy start.

CAPTRUST Community Foundation and an anonymous donor gave $5,000 to Franciscan's Prenatal Assistance Program to give families diapers, baby wipes, baby food, sleep sacks and other essentials new parents need to stock up on. The local CAPTRUST financial adviser firm in Chesterton applied for the grant funding from the employee-run CAPTRUST Community Foundation.

Kelly Shikany, a CAPTRUST vice president and financial adviser who also serves on the Franciscan Health Foundation’s Northern Indiana Board of Directors, said the CAPTRUST Community Foundation seeks to enrich the lives of children in the communities the financial services firm serves.

“The CAPTRUST Community Foundation is all about kids,” she said. “This is our community. We live here. We want this to make a difference in Michigan City."

Franciscan's Northern Indiana Prenatal Assistance Program provides outreach, prenatal care and assistance to expecting mothers with limited income. Franciscan Health Michigan City President and CEO Dean Mazzoni said the need was great in the community, especially because of the high cost of basic supplies.

“When we were doing the diaper drive, and you see how much diapers cost in the store, it was shocking,” Franciscan Health Vice President of Mission Integration Sister Petra Nielsen said.

For more information or to donate, call 219-661-3401 or visit FranciscanHealthFoundation.org/programs/prenatal-assistance-program

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

