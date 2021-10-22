 Skip to main content
Cardiologist and nurse practitioner now practicing in Crown Point
Cardiologist and nurse practitioner now practicing in Crown Point

A cardiologist and nurse practitioner have joined Cardiology Franciscan Physician Network Cardiology Crown Point next to the Franciscan Health Crown Point hospital.

The specialty cardiology office in the Burrell Professional Building at 1205 S. Main St. Suite 101 added in Crown Point board-certified cardiologist Tahir M. Khokher and board-certified nurse practitioner Julia Ross to its staff of specialists who treat those with heart conditions.

Khokher was trained in the practice of medicine at Sindh Medical College in Karachi, Pakistan. He did his residency at Finch University of Health Sciences, Chicago Medical Center in Chicago and went on to complete his fellowship at Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska.

"His clinical interests include heart failure, coronary artery disease, acute coronary syndrome, valvular heart disease, nuclear cardiology and arrhythmias," Franciscan Health said in a press release. "Additional languages spoken include Urdu, Punjabi and Sindhi."

Ross earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Indiana University Northwest in Gary and her Master of Science in nursing at Purdue University Northwest in Hammond. She specializes in adult health and treating hypertension, congestive heart failure, hyperlipidemia and coronary artery disease.

To schedule an appointment either in-person or virtually, call (219) 662-0077.

Khokher also is seeing patients at Franciscan Physician Network Cardiology Dyer, which can be reached at (219) 865-0893, and at Munster Cardiology, which can be reached at (219) 934-4080.

