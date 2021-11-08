Celebrity Cubs fan Ronnie 'Woo Woo' wows Crown Point restaurant

One of Chicago's best-known and longest-tenured sports fans got something to cheer about at an upscale Latin restaurant on the Historic Lake County Courthouse Square in downtown Crown Point.

Celebrity Cubs fan Ronnie "Woo Woo" Wickers dined at Provecho Latin Provisions on Sunday in full Cubs uniform with his nickname on the back of the jersey this weekend.

"He just kind of joined us and came into the kitchen and took photos with the staff," Provecho owner Chris Pappas said. "We have a lot of Cubs fans on the staff. They loved it."

The longtime Cubs superfan is known for wooing raucously at Wrigley Field, where he's been a fixture since the late 1950s. Wickers has been the subject of the documentary "WooLife," starred in commercials and appeared on local media outlets like Q101.

His unflagging enthusiasm and ability to cheer loudly for hours on end during games led Harry Caray to call him "Leather Lungs." A local celebrity, he often poses for photos with fans at Wrigley Field.

"He was in town meeting with somebody," Pappas said. "The people who brought him in have dined here before."