Centier appoints new Highland branch manager

Centier Bank named a new manager of its Highland branch.

Michael Schrage, chairman and CEO of the Merrillville-based bank, appointed Rochella Neely to serve as branch manager at the branch at 9701 Indianapolis Boulevard.

The Lansing resident, a bank management veteran at other financial institutions, started at Centier in June. She oversees the branch's staff and strives to ensure clients have "memorable and helpful banking experiences."

She said she wants to develop her team and long-term financial relationships with clients.

“My goal is to lead with servant heart leadership and to make a positive impact in the lives of individuals with whom I work,” Neely said. “I have enjoyed getting to know the clients of Centier and some of the wonderful individuals that make up this organization. Centier’s leadership has created a unique culture where employees are treated and valued as family. I am excited and grateful to be a part of Centier's legacy."

Neely serves on the Lynwood Chamber of Commerce Board and teaches financial literacy courses as a volunteer for Junior Achievement.