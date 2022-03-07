Centier Bank makes record donation to United Way

Centier Bank made a record donation to the United Way, which will use the money to support more than 100 local programs.

The Merrillville-based bank, the largest privately owned bank in the state, gave $60,113 as part of its annual United Way Workplace Campaign. Both the corporate gift and employee donations were the highest on record for the bank.

“It takes great partners like Centier Bank for our community to thrive,” said Kasie Tenbarge, senior director of development for United Way of Northwest Indiana. “We could not do what we do without their support. Together we’re helping Northwest Indiana residents find the resources they need to have better lives.”

The donation will help benefit more than 600,000 people across the Hoosier State. It will go to United Way nonprofits in the counties where Centier has a footprint, including Lake, Porter, LaPorte, St. Joseph, Elkhart, Marshall, Allen, Tippecanoe, Boone, Marion and Hamilton counties.

An estimated 22% of Northwest Indiana households get help from the United Way every year. It provided more than $5 million in assistance last year.

“Our associates take great joy in making donations to United Way, because we know that the dollars will be spent to enrich lives across the state,” Senior Vice President of Community Relations Anthony Contrucci said. “Being an engaged corporate citizen is just one way Centier shows its commitment to our communities.”

