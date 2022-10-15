Chainsaw time: Jackyl to play the Hobart Art Theater

The heavy metal act Jackyl that does a chainsaw solo in one of its songs will shred in downtown Hobart next month.

Jackyl will perform at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Hobart Art Theater at 230 Main Street.

"Break out the chainsaw: Jackyl will rock and roll you all Night," promoter Paul Panicali with Mush Music said. "This is the rock and roll show of the year. We are excited to have them play in Hobart."

The band formed in Georgia in 1991, fusing heavy metal, hard rock and southern rock. It signed a deal with Geffen Records and scored rock radio hits like "Down On Me," "I Stand Alone" and "When Will It Rain" on its debut album in 1992.

Singer Jesse James Dupree does his famous chainsaw solo on the song "The Lumberjack," a signature element of its live shows that won it approval from MTV's Beavis and Butthead.

Jackyl has toured with Aerosmith, Kiss, ZZ Top and Damn Yankees over the years. The band performed at Woodstock 1994 in the year that its album "Push Comes to Shove" went gold on the Billboard charts.

The band went on to have more hits like "Locked and Loaded." It's known for its prolific touring, playing venues like the Sturgis biker rally and the summer festival circuit. Widely considered to be road warriors, Jackyl earned a place in the Guinness Book of World Records as "the hardest working band in Rock 'N Roll" for playing 100 shows in 50 days and 21 shows in 24 hours.

Tickets are $30 and up.

For more information or tickets, visit mushmusic.net.