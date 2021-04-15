Chemshaw 13 Donutz & Comics owner mourned

The community is mourning the abrupt death of Jamie "Jason Sullivan" L. Littrell, the owner of Chemshaw 13 DonutZ. & Comics on the Old Courthouse Square in downtown Crown Point.

Littrell died at the age of 48 while "doing what he loved, playing volleyball with some of his dearest friends at OTSSA League Volleyball," according to his obituary.

Sullivan and his wife Lynett Pisano-Sullivan launched Chemshaw 13 DonutZ & Comics in an old bank building at 138 S. Main St. in 2014. Sullivan had sold comic books for decades while his wife was a pastry chef.

They had initially planned to open a hybrid comic book shop and cafe, but ended up combining doughnuts and comics in the historic building, which stashed some of its comic books and graphic novels in an old bank vault.

Chemshaw 13 offers handcrafted specialty cake and yeast-raised doughnuts. It also serves other baked goods like cookies, cupcakes and muffins.

The business was named after a magic shop in a role-playing game Sullivan wrote himself. He and his wife had ambitions to turn their concept into a franchise with multiple locations.

His family has been raising money for his funeral expenses with a GoFundMe.