Chemshaw 13 Donutz & Comics owner mourned

The community is mourning the abrupt death of Jamie "Jason Sullivan" L. Littrell, the owner of Chemshaw 13 DonutZ. & Comics on the Old Courthouse Square in downtown Crown Point.
Littrell died at the age of 48 while "doing what he loved, playing volleyball with some of his dearest friends at OTSSA League Volleyball," according to his obituary.
Sullivan and his wife Lynett Pisano-Sullivan launched Chemshaw 13 DonutZ & Comics in an old bank building at 138 S. Main St. in 2014. Sullivan had sold comic books for decades while his wife was a pastry chef.
They had initially planned to open a hybrid comic book shop and cafe, but ended up combining doughnuts and comics in the historic building, which stashed some of its comic books and graphic novels in an old bank vault.
Chemshaw 13 offers handcrafted specialty cake and yeast-raised doughnuts. It also serves other baked goods like cookies, cupcakes and muffins.
The business was named after a magic shop in a role-playing game Sullivan wrote himself. He and his wife had ambitions to turn their concept into a franchise with multiple locations.
His family has been raising money for his funeral expenses with a GoFundMe.
"Chemshaw13 is a place where adults get to be kids and kids get to experience the wonder of comic heroes coming to life," his family posted on the fund-raising campaign site. "This amazing place survived the COVID pandemic, thanks to our wonderful community, and 2021 was supposed to bring a rebuilding effort as our town and county got back to a more normal life. The man who brought Chemshaw 13 to life, Jason Sullivan, sadly, passed away suddenly, leaving Lynette, his wife and partner, with funeral costs and expenses that she cannot afford. The heart and soul of a small business is the people who pour their life into making a dream come true. Unfortunately for us, that dream has come to an end for a truly unique and unforgettable person, Jason Sullivan."
Visitation takes place from 2-6 p.m. today at the Burns Funeral Home at 10101 Broadway in Crown Point. The funeral will be at 6 p.m. today.
To contribute to his family, visit www.gofundme.com/f/jason-sullivan-chemshaw13-funeral-expenses?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer