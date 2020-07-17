Chicago plan would have kids in classrooms 2 days per week

“Kids can get used to rules really quickly if it means the bigger reward of not sitting in their house all day long,” she said. “But there will always be some kids who will need more support.”

Manewith, a writer who has been able to work from home, said her son needs help focusing after being diagnosed with ADHD and sometimes struggled to adjust to virtual learning. She often woke up at 7 a.m. during the spring semester to squeeze in a few hours of uninterrupted writing before sitting down to coach him through assignments.

Joseph Williams, whose five children all attend district schools on the city’s South Side, said he would prefer virtual learning to start the school year. Williams, 31, said he’s skeptical that kids of any age will keep distance from their friends on the bus or in classrooms.

“They’re putting parents in a really hard situation,” he said. “This pandemic is already giving people depression, anxiety. Now you tell us we’re supposed to jeopardize our kids as well?”

Williams has been able to work from home as a community organizer and helped his children with virtual learning this spring. He said he knows parents whose jobs didn’t permit that but argued that two days of in-person instruction isn’t going to help those families at the risk of a child or family’s health.