Cleveland-Cliff has announced two steel price hikes in the last two weeks as steel prices continue to strengthen in a rebounding market.

The Ohio-based steelmaker, one of the largest employers in the Calumet Region, increased spot market base prices for hot-rolled, cold-rolled and coated steel products by $200 over the last two weeks. Cleveland-Cliffs, which has operations in East Chicago, Burns Harbor, Gary, Riverdale and New Carlisle, increased prices on all carbon hot rolled, cold rolled and coated steel products at least $100 per net ton last week and then another $100 per ton this week, effective immediately with all new orders.

Cleveland-Cliffs, one of Northwest Indiana's largest industrial companies, is now charging a minimum of $1,100 per net ton of hot-rolled steel.

In early February, the steelmaker charged at least $850 per net ton of hot-rolled steel.

The steelmaker enjoyed all-time-high steel prices in 2021, lifting Cleveland-Cliffs, U.S. Steel and other steelmakers to record profits. Prices have since fallen, due in large part to fears of a recession, but Cleveland-Cliffs has since been clawing back higher steel prices one price hike at a time. The company, also a mine operator that bought out long-time customers ArcelorMittal USA and AK Steel, previously boosted spot market steel prices by $50 a ton in December and $60 a ton in late December.

Cleveland-Cliffs also has been locking in higher long-term prices with regular customers like automakers.

Last month, Cleveland-Cliffs set a price of about $1,400 per ton for a mix of hot-rolled, cold rolled and coated products for automotive customers in 2023. That's up from $1,300 per ton as compared to last year.

Automotive demand, the biggest bulk of Cleveland-Cliffs' business, has been returning. The company sold 7 million tons of steel to the automotive industry last year and expects automotive orders to continue to pick up in 2023.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America and the largest manufacturer of iron ore pellets in North America. Founded in 1847 and long a mine operator, the vertically integrated steelmaker employs about 27,000 people in North America, including more than 7,500 in Northwest Indiana.