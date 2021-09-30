Cleveland-Cliffs Indiana Harbor gets federal permission to let drivers haul coil up to 16 hours a day

Cleveland-Cliffs is getting federal permission to let semi-trailer truck drivers haul steel coil around its Indiana Harbor steel mill in East Chicago for up to 16 hours a day, longer than would normally be allowed.
The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration renewed an exemption that lets semi-truck drivers drive up to 16 hours in a row at the former ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor mill on Lake Michigan so long as they get an off-duty break of at least eight hours.
Cleveland-Cliffs said no vehicle accidents have taken place at the mill since ArcelorMittal first got special permission for 16-hour driving windows five years ago.
“Given the nature of our operations, driving is a very small portion of our employee’s workday,” Cleveland-Cliffs said in its exemption request. “In fact, driving these commercial motor vehicles amounts to only 10% of their workday each day. Further, none of these employees works more than 16 hours per day, with 16 hours being the exception and not the rule.”
Federal regulations normally prohibit truckers from driving more than 14 hours a day for safety reasons. The cap on time spent behind the wheel is so drivers don't get groggy and fatigued, making them more at risk for crashes in vehicles that can weight between 10,000 and 25,000 pounds.
The U.S. government agency said it was granting an exemption to federal rules for commercial motor vehicle operators in this instance because truck drivers are only briefly exposed to traffic when moving coil around Cleveland-Cliffs Indiana Harbor. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration noted steel coil haulers at the steel mill have a good safety record.
“The other exemption is restricted to the company’s coil carriers as described in its application,” the FMCSA wrote in its ruling. “The exemption enables commercial motor vehicles that do not meet the parts and accessories requirements to use two short segments of public highway to move coils from one part of the plant to another for shipment to its customers."
The exemption was entered onto the federal record Thursday and will remain in effect or another five years.
