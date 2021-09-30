Cleveland-Cliffs Indiana Harbor gets federal permission to let drivers haul coil up to 16 hours a day

Cleveland-Cliffs is getting federal permission to let semi-trailer truck drivers haul steel coil around its Indiana Harbor steel mill in East Chicago for up to 16 hours a day, longer than would normally be allowed.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration renewed an exemption that lets semi-truck drivers drive up to 16 hours in a row at the former ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor mill on Lake Michigan so long as they get an off-duty break of at least eight hours.

Cleveland-Cliffs said no vehicle accidents have taken place at the mill since ArcelorMittal first got special permission for 16-hour driving windows five years ago.

“Given the nature of our operations, driving is a very small portion of our employee’s workday,” Cleveland-Cliffs said in its exemption request. “In fact, driving these commercial motor vehicles amounts to only 10% of their workday each day. Further, none of these employees works more than 16 hours per day, with 16 hours being the exception and not the rule.”

Federal regulations normally prohibit truckers from driving more than 14 hours a day for safety reasons. The cap on time spent behind the wheel is so drivers don't get groggy and fatigued, making them more at risk for crashes in vehicles that can weight between 10,000 and 25,000 pounds.