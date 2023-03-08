Cleveland-Cliffs continues to raise prices for steel.

The Cleveland-based steelmaker, one of Northwest Indiana's largest employers, is doing its third price hike in just a few weeks by raising plate prices.

Cleveland-Cliffs, which operates a plate heat treat facility at its Burns Harbor Works steel mill on the lakeshore in Porter County and a plate operation inside U.S. Steel's Gary Works mill in Gary, is raising the base price of steel plate products by $60 a ton.

The heavy plate it makes at Burns Harbor Plate and Gary Plate are used in Navy ships and many other applications.

The increases took effect immediately with all new orders that weren't under contract, covering as-rolled, normalized, and quench and tempered steel plate products, and is effective immediately with all new, non-contract orders. Cleveland-Cliffs also said it would re-quote any open offers it did not already confirm with an order acknowledgment.

Steel prices had soared to an all-time high in 2021, driving record profitability to U.S. steelmakers. Prices then dipped amid concerns over a looming recession but have been recovering of late.

Cleveland-Cliffs, which has operations in East Chicago, Burns Harbor, Gary, Riverdale and New Carlisle, previously increased spot market base prices for hot-rolled, cold-rolled and coated steel products by $200 over a stretch of two weeks. It's now charging a minimum of $1,100 per net ton of hot-rolled steel.

Dating back to 1847, Cleveland-Cliffs was a longtime mine operator that sent iron ore to Northwest Indiana's steel mills via ore freighters. It went on to buy out its largest customers, ArcelorMittal USA and AK Steel in Ohio, making it the largest flat-rolled steel producer in the United States.

The vertically integrated company now does mining, direct reduced iron, ferrous scrap, primary steelmaking, finishing, stamping tooling and tubing. It's the largest supplier of steel to North America's automotive industry, its primary focus.

The company employs more than 27,000 people, including more than 7,500 at its operations along the lakefront in Northwest Indiana.