Cleveland-Cliffs raises steel prices again, citing stronger demand

Cleveland-Cliffs raised steel prices for the fourth time in the last few months.

The Ohio-based steelmaker, one of the largest industrial employers in the Calumet Region, is increasing base prices on the spot market for hot-rolled, cold-rolled and coated steel products. Cleveland-Cliffs, which has operations in East Chicago, Burns Harbor, Gary, Riverdale and New Carlisle, boosted prices on all carbon hot rolled, cold rolled and coated steel products by a minimum of $50 per net ton, effective immediately.

The company is citing stronger demand in its core business.

"To begin 2023, Cliffs has seen increases in both pricing and volume for its automotive steel business, reducing material available to be sold on a spot basis," Cleveland-Cliffs said in a press release. "This latest price increase is in response to this dynamic."

The steelmaker is now charging a minimum of $800 per net ton of hot-rolled steel.

Last month, Cleveland-Cliffs locked in a price of about $1,400 per ton for a mix of hot-rolled, cold rolled and coated products for direct carbon steel automotive customers in 2023. That's up from $1,300 per ton last year.

It also raised spot market steel prices by $50 a ton in December and $60 a ton in late December.

Steel prices hit record highs in 2021 as demand recovered from coronavirus lockdowns early in the pandemic, fueling record profitability for Cleveland-Cliffs, U.S. Steel and other steel companies. But steel prices have since dipped due to growing economic uncertainty and the rollback of tariffs, which were switched to quota systems with some favored trading partners.

Automotive demand, the biggest bulk of Cleveland-Cliffs' business, has been rebounding after supply chain issues that cause semiconductor shortages earlier in the pandemic got resolved.

The steelmaker is the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America. Also a mining company and the largest manufacturer of iron ore pellets in North America, the vertically integrated company employs about 27,000 people in North America, including more than 7,500 in Northwest Indiana.