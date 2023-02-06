Cleveland-Cliffs recently raised steel prices for the fifth time in the last few months, signaling a stronger market for the metal made along the lakeshore.

The Ohio-based steelmaker, one of the largest employers in the Calumet Region, is increasing spot market base prices for hot-rolled, cold-rolled and coated steel products. Cleveland-Cliffs, which has operations in East Chicago, Burns Harbor, Gary, Riverdale and New Carlisle, increased prices on all carbon hot rolled, cold rolled and coated steel products at least $50 per net ton, effective immediately with all new orders.

Cleveland-Cliffs, one of Northwest Indiana's largest industrial companies, is now charging a minimum of $850 per net ton of hot-rolled steel.

A few weeks ago, the steelmaker raised prices to a minimum of $800 per net ton of hot-rolled steel.

Last month, Cleveland-Cliffs set a price of about $1,400 per ton for a mix of hot-rolled, cold rolled and coated products for automotive customers in 2023. That's an increase of $1,300 per ton as compared to last year.

Cleveland-Cliffs also boosted spot market steel prices by $50 a ton in December and $60 a ton in late December.

Steel prices hit record highs in 2021, driving record profitability for Cleveland-Cliffs, U.S. Steel and other steelmakers. Steel prices have since declined as the economy has weakened, many have feared a recession and tariffs have been rolled back in some cases.

Automotive demand, the biggest bulk of Cleveland-Cliffs' business, has been bouncing back, however, now that more semiconductors are available, resulting in stronger demand in the steelmaker's core business.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America and the largest manufacturer of iron ore pellets in North America. Also a mining company, the vertically integrated steelmaker employs about 27,000 people in North America, including more than 7,500 in Northwest Indiana.