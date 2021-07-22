Cleveland-Cliffs reports record profit, revenue and EBITDA

Cleveland-Cliffs, which grew immensely by acquiring ArcelorMittal USA and AK Steel last year, pulled in a record second-quarter profit of $795 million on revenue of $5 billion, another record.
The Cleveland-based steelmaker and mining company also brought in record earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $1.4 billion, as compared to an EBITDA loss of $82 million during the same period last year.
“In the second quarter of 2021 we achieved all-time quarterly records in revenue, net income and adjusted EBITDA," Cleveland-Cliffs Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves said. "The numbers unequivocally confirm our efficiency in operating the new footprint, resulting from the integration of the two major steel companies acquired in 2020 as a single and indivisible mining and steel company. They also demonstrate our flawless execution in ramping up our state-of-the-art Direct Reduction plant in Toledo to the current level of production above nominal capacity.”
In the second quarter of 2020, Cleveland-Cliffs lost $108 million, or 31 cents per share.
But in the second quarter of 2021, after its successful consolidation of much of the domestic steel industry, the steelmaker nearly quadrupled the revenue of $1.1 billion it earned in the second quarter last year. The company made $1.33 per share over the three-month period.
The quarterly results include one-time charges of $77 million, or 13 cents per share, including $37 million in charges after it reevaluated inventory after the acquisition of "substantially all of the operations of ArcelorMittal USA."
"The decision we made four years ago to invest $1 billion in our Direct Reduction plant has been proven to be not only right, but also perfectly timed," Goncalves said.
Cleveland-Cliffs has brought in $9.1 billion in revenue in the first half of the year and a profit of $852 million, or $1.48 per share. That's compared to $1.5 billion in revenue and a net loss of $157 million over the first six months of last year, or a loss of $0.51 per share.
“Our team has done a remarkable job in meeting the demand for steel we have been experiencing over the past six months, overcoming the impact of the automotive chip shortage as well as limited rail and truck availability," Gonclaves said. "Steel demand remains excellent and, as we continue to negotiate our contract businesses with several clients in different sectors, it is progressively translating into substantially higher contract prices later this year and into 2022. Ultimately, we are set for a monumental debt reduction during the back half of this year, and the achievement of zero net debt in 2022."