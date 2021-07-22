Cleveland-Cliffs reports record profit, revenue and EBITDA

The quarterly results include one-time charges of $77 million, or 13 cents per share, including $37 million in charges after it reevaluated inventory after the acquisition of "substantially all of the operations of ArcelorMittal USA."

"The decision we made four years ago to invest $1 billion in our Direct Reduction plant has been proven to be not only right, but also perfectly timed," Goncalves said.

Cleveland-Cliffs has brought in $9.1 billion in revenue in the first half of the year and a profit of $852 million, or $1.48 per share. That's compared to $1.5 billion in revenue and a net loss of $157 million over the first six months of last year, or a loss of $0.51 per share.

“Our team has done a remarkable job in meeting the demand for steel we have been experiencing over the past six months, overcoming the impact of the automotive chip shortage as well as limited rail and truck availability," Gonclaves said. "Steel demand remains excellent and, as we continue to negotiate our contract businesses with several clients in different sectors, it is progressively translating into substantially higher contract prices later this year and into 2022. Ultimately, we are set for a monumental debt reduction during the back half of this year, and the achievement of zero net debt in 2022."

