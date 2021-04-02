Clinic to treat recovered COVID patients with long-term symptoms

A new clinic in Northwest Indiana aims to treat recovered COVID-19 patients with lingering, long-term symptoms.
Community Healthcare System brought together a team of multidisciplinary specialists to treat people who have been living with unexpected symptoms for as long as a year after recovering from the initial viral illness.
The clinic at 9042 Columbia Ave., Suite B, in Munster focuses on coronavirus "long haulers."
“For mild initial COVID infections, recovery time is around two weeks, and for severe disease, it is around three to six weeks,” said Dr. Dylan Slotar, an infectious disease physician on staff at the hospitals of Community Healthcare System. “A person who continues to experience symptoms after this acute phase of illness could be considered a long-hauler. Lingering symptoms can be present in patients who had severe initial disease as well as in those whose initial infection was mild.”
COVID patients who spent weeks or months on ventilators suffered lasting effects that have included cognitive dysfunction, physical weakness and a loss of intellectual functions like memory, thinking, reason, recall, concentrating and performing basic math equations.
“Common symptoms include fatigue, shortness of breath, as well as cough and chest pain,” Slotar said. “Other complaints range from persistent loss of taste and smell to anxiety, depression, skin rashes and gastrointestinal issues including diarrhea. Some patients describe short-term memory loss and sensitivity to light and sounds. These patients often struggle to find appropriate medical care for their unrelenting and unpredictable symptoms.”
The COVID clinic targets longer-lasting symptoms like fatigue, respiratory issues and muscular pain with multidisciplinary care.
“We are working closely with Community Healthcare System’s physical therapists, rehabilitation physicians, cardiologists, pulmonologists and other specialists to create a cohesive approach to patient care and ensure support is available when needed,” said Community Care Network practitioner Dr. Thomas Wilkins, a COVID Clinic physician. “While our current methods are showing improvement for our patients, we will continue to incorporate new research and recommendations into our plan as information becomes available.”
Both screenings and treatments are offered. Anyone who believes they have persistent symptoms can be evaluated.
“We encourage those with persistent symptoms to first contact their primary care physician for an evaluation,” Wilkins said. “Primary care practitioners are well adapted to working with their own patients for many of these issues and have the advantage of being familiar with the patient’s known medical history and treatment plan for chronic conditions. This can significantly aid in directing the next best steps.”
The clinic also has outpatient sites at Community Healthcare offices across Northwest Indiana.
“We are, however, happy to see any patient at any time,” he said. “There is no formal referral required. They can call our COVID Clinic number to schedule an appointment.”
The main clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to noon on Fridays.
For more information, 219-703-2448 or visit at COMHS.org/coronavirus.