Clinic to treat recovered COVID patients with long-term symptoms

The COVID clinic targets longer-lasting symptoms like fatigue, respiratory issues and muscular pain with multidisciplinary care.

“We are working closely with Community Healthcare System’s physical therapists, rehabilitation physicians, cardiologists, pulmonologists and other specialists to create a cohesive approach to patient care and ensure support is available when needed,” said Community Care Network practitioner Dr. Thomas Wilkins, a COVID Clinic physician. “While our current methods are showing improvement for our patients, we will continue to incorporate new research and recommendations into our plan as information becomes available.”

Both screenings and treatments are offered. Anyone who believes they have persistent symptoms can be evaluated.

“We encourage those with persistent symptoms to first contact their primary care physician for an evaluation,” Wilkins said. “Primary care practitioners are well adapted to working with their own patients for many of these issues and have the advantage of being familiar with the patient’s known medical history and treatment plan for chronic conditions. This can significantly aid in directing the next best steps.”

The clinic also has outpatient sites at Community Healthcare offices across Northwest Indiana.