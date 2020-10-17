Community class helps pregnant women deal with diabetes

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1%-2% of pregnant women have type 1 or type 2 diabetes and about 6%-9% develop gestational diabetes.
According to studies from 2000 to 2010, gestational diabetes rose 56%, with the percentage of women diagnosed with type 1 or type 2 diabetes before pregnancy increasing by 37%.
Type 1 diabetes is caused by the body inability to produce insulin, a hormone that helps produce energy, while type 2 diabetes occurs when the body can't use the insulin it produces effectively. Gestational diabetes, as its name states, occurs during pregnancy.
All diabetes carries risk for mother and child, but proper management helps reduce the risks of miscarriages, stillbirths, cesarean deliveries, excessive fetal growth and newborn complications such as birth injuries and low glucose or blood sugar levels.
Risk factors for gestational diabetes are a family history of diabetes, being overweight and having sedentary lifestyle and poor eating habits, says Terri Sakelaris, a registered nurse/dietitian, nutritionist and clinical educator at the Diabetes Center of Community Hospital in Munster.
“Many women who have diabetes and are planning to get pregnant or are pregnant need to manage their diabetes,” she continues. “High blood sugar can lead to many complications such as miscarriage or a large baby causing delivery to be difficult or even cause the baby to have lifelong weight problems and have a higher risk for developing type 2 diabetes.”
Sakelaris, along with registered nurse/dietitian, nutritionist and clinical educator Tina Campbell teach Diabetes and Pregnancy, an American Diabetes Association sanctioned class for expectant mothers at Community.
Open to women by physician order or registration, the class run by the educators and other medical personnel addresses the concerns of each patient. This team approach combines the knowledge and skills of the woman’s doctors, certified exercise physiologists, pharmacists, registered dietitians, registered nurses and Community’s certified diabetes educators.
“Stress can cause blood glucose to rise,” says Sakelaris, explaining how pregnancy can affect diabetes. “It’s very important for women who have gestational diabetes to manage their stress and find a support system. Sharing feelings and talking with family and friends can help in your diabetes management plan."
The class provides a glucose monitor and instruction how to use it, as well as covering diet, exercise/activity, stress and glucose goals/targets.
"We talk about how stress effects blood glucose, and we offer on-going support and education to each patient as she feels needed or as the health care provider feels is needed,” Sakelaris says.
Campbell noted that, though uncommon, birth defects can occur if glucose levels are consistently high through pregnancy.
“As someone with diabetes, I know women get very nervous about providing the best for their baby, and they will often restrict their carbohydrates too much,” says Campbell. “It is important to remember to have well-balanced meals that contain high-fiber carbohydrates in moderation and protein with each meal."
Noting that skipping meals and not drinking enough water can cause elevated blood sugar levels, Campbell says: "Our dietitian will calculate an individual’s specific amount of carbohydrates needed daily. She makes it fun and teaches women how to budget their carbs like money throughout the day. “
Sakelaris and Campbell also recommend exercise — after, of course, the woman consults her doctor. But Sakelaris notes that simple walking in a cool environment is good.
“If it’s too hot out, then we suggest marching in front of the TV,” she says.
"Something low impact like a YouTube pregnancy yoga video can be a quick, fun and easy way to help incorporate more activity" after consulting your doctor,” says Campbell.
Those interested in attending the Diabetes and Pregnancy class can register or get more information by calling 219-703-1821.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.