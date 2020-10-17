Community class helps pregnant women deal with diabetes

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1%-2% of pregnant women have type 1 or type 2 diabetes and about 6%-9% develop gestational diabetes.

According to studies from 2000 to 2010, gestational diabetes rose 56%, with the percentage of women diagnosed with type 1 or type 2 diabetes before pregnancy increasing by 37%.

Type 1 diabetes is caused by the body inability to produce insulin, a hormone that helps produce energy, while type 2 diabetes occurs when the body can't use the insulin it produces effectively. Gestational diabetes, as its name states, occurs during pregnancy.

All diabetes carries risk for mother and child, but proper management helps reduce the risks of miscarriages, stillbirths, cesarean deliveries, excessive fetal growth and newborn complications such as birth injuries and low glucose or blood sugar levels.

Risk factors for gestational diabetes are a family history of diabetes, being overweight and having sedentary lifestyle and poor eating habits, says Terri Sakelaris, a registered nurse/dietitian, nutritionist and clinical educator at the Diabetes Center of Community Hospital in Munster.