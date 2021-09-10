Community deploying new technology to improve breast cancer surgery

“Psychologically, it is distressing to know you have a wire sticking out of your skin even if you can’t see it all the time due to the dressing or bandage,” Nicholson said. “Unlike the wire localization, the Savi Scout device, after it is placed in the breast, is not visible at all to the patient or anyone else. Patients are relieved that neither they nor anyone else will see or feel the device. It is designed to be a much more all-around comfortable patient-friendly way to localize for surgery.”

Another benefit is increased accuracy.

The new system uses infrared light and radar to locate the reflector within 1 mm of accuracy, increasing the chance of complete removal of the cancer.

“I personally like the Savi marker for two reasons,” said Janushi Dalal, a fellowship-trained breast radiologist on staff at the hospitals of Community Healthcare System. “First, for convenience sake, and second, it provides a little more precise localization.