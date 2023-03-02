Community Healthcare System wants to educate the public about the health risks of obesity on World Obesity Day, which falls on Saturday.

World Obesity Day was started in 2015 in response to the global obesity crisis as a public health campaign to encourage people to achieve and maintain and healthy weight. This year's theme is “Changing Perceptions: Let’s Talk about Obesity.”

An estimated one billion people are expected to suffer from obesity by 2030, according to worldobesity.org. The disease is becoming more prevalent and results in a number of health threats like heart disease, diabetes, liver disease and several types of cancer.

“Obesity is a disease and an epidemic," said Michael Simpson, an obesity medicine physician with Community Care Network, Inc. and Community Healthcare System’s Healthy 4 Life program.

Community Healthcare System operates the Healthy 4 Life Advanced Weight Loss Center, which aims to help patients get to a healthier body weight. It takes a number of approaches, including nutrition plans, caloric restrictions, dietary recommendations, weight-loss medications and surgical options like bariatric surgery.

The bariatric center is nationally accredited. It helps people lose weight, which helps with related conditions like type 2 diabetes, hypertension or obstructive sleep apnea.

“The Healthy 4 Life Advanced Weight Loss Center has an established reputation for producing the best possible outcomes for patients undergoing weight loss procedures,” Simpson said.

Community Health System will offer free educational seminars about surgical or medical weight loss solutions at Community Hospital in Munster and St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart.

The educational seminars will take place at 6 p.m. April 5 and May 3 in the Healthy4Life Classroom in Suite 402 at the Community Hospital Medical Office Building at 801 MacArthur Blvd. in Munster. In Hobart, they will be held at 6 p.m. March 8, April 12 and May 10 in the boardroom at the west entrance of St. Mary Medical Center at 1500 S. Lake Park Ave.

Virtual sessions will take place at 6:30 p.m. March 15, April 19 and May 17. Registration is required to get a link, password and registration.

People only need to attend one. They can watch prerecorded seminars at their convenience at COMHS.org/OVERIT.

For more information, visit COMHS.org/OVERIT or call 219-836-3477.