Community Healthcare System asking public to take part in survey

Community Healthcare System is encouraging the public to take part in a survey about community health concerns.

The Healthy Community Institute and the Community Healthcare System, which operates the Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart and Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point, is asking Lake and Porter county residents to take the time to answer a few questions so they can better understand the social and economic drivers of health.

People have until Oct. 27 to tell Community Healthcare System what they believe are the top health care issues facing the community. The feedback will be used along with other data to improve health care offerings in Lake and Porter counties.

"At no time in recent history has attention to the root causes of health been so critical. The COVID-19 pandemic has put a spotlight on public health" Community Healthcare System said in a news release. "This comprehensive assessment takes the conversation beyond disease outcomes and explores the relationship between environment, behavior, illness and length of life."