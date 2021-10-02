 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Community Healthcare System asking public to take part in survey
urgent

Community Healthcare System asking public to take part in survey

Community Healthcare System asking public to take part in survey

St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Community Healthcare System is encouraging the public to take part in a survey about community health concerns.

The Healthy Community Institute and the Community Healthcare System, which operates the Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart and Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point, is asking Lake and Porter county residents to take the time to answer a few questions so they can better understand the social and economic drivers of health.

People have until Oct. 27 to tell Community Healthcare System what they believe are the top health care issues facing the community. The feedback will be used along with other data to improve health care offerings in Lake and Porter counties.

"At no time in recent history has attention to the root causes of health been so critical. The COVID-19 pandemic has put a spotlight on public health" Community Healthcare System said in a news release. "This comprehensive assessment takes the conversation beyond disease outcomes and explores the relationship between environment, behavior, illness and length of life."

The health care provider said community feedback will help improve health strategies, increase knowledge about public health, identify healthcare inequities, promote community health, and increase community partnerships and collaborations 

"Survey results will give the community information about what is happening in their neighborhood," Community Healthcare System said in the news release. "Conduent Healthy Communities Institute may invite members of the public to participate in a focus group or listening session."

To take the survey, visit bit.ly/LPCCHNA.

For more information, visit comhs.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are automatic credit card payments a good idea?

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts