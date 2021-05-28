 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Community Healthcare System CFO retires after 36 years
urgent

Community Healthcare System CFO retires after 36 years

Community Healthcare System CFO retires after 36 years

Community Healthcare System CFO Mary Ann Shacklett is retiring after 36 years.

 Joseph S. Pete

Senior Vice President-Finance and Chief Financial Officer Mary Ann Shacklett will retire after a lifelong career with the Community Foundation of Northwest Indiana, which is the parent company to Community Healthcare System.

The historic first class Community Healthcare System’s Phlebotomy training program — a career pathway program for high school graduates – just graduated and soon will be drawing blood.

She will retire on July 9 after more than three decades with the health care system that operates Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart and Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point.

"Over her career during the past 36 years with CFNI, from lower to mid-management levels to the senior level, Shacklett served as a role model for other women in health care and finance," Community Healthcare System said in a news release. "In her role as the top finance professional for the parent company of the hospitals of Community Healthcare System, Shacklett was directly involved with the development of Community Hospital’s Surgery Center, the hospital’s Cardiology Center, Hartsfield Village Continuing Care Retirement Community and Community Hospital Fitness Pointe. She also spearheaded the attainment of the largest bond issue of the system of $174 million. Under her leadership, the health care system’s Standard & Poor rating has been upgraded six times since 2008, with a current rating of AA-."

Shacklett earned degrees from Purdue University and Indiana University Northwest. She's served on the Indiana Hospital Association Council on Finance, Indiana University Northwest School of Business and Economics Advisory Board and the board at the Caring Place. 

Coming Sunday, ride along with Specialist Dyer as he patrols LaPorte.

Her successor will be announced later.

For more information, visit comhs.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why you should start saving for retirement in your twenties

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts