Community Healthcare System CFO retires after 36 years

She will retire on July 9 after more than three decades with the health care system that operates Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart and Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point.

"Over her career during the past 36 years with CFNI, from lower to mid-management levels to the senior level, Shacklett served as a role model for other women in health care and finance," Community Healthcare System said in a news release. "In her role as the top finance professional for the parent company of the hospitals of Community Healthcare System, Shacklett was directly involved with the development of Community Hospital’s Surgery Center, the hospital’s Cardiology Center, Hartsfield Village Continuing Care Retirement Community and Community Hospital Fitness Pointe. She also spearheaded the attainment of the largest bond issue of the system of $174 million. Under her leadership, the health care system’s Standard & Poor rating has been upgraded six times since 2008, with a current rating of AA-."