Community Healthcare System honored for reducing infant mortality

Community Healthcare System was recognized for reducing infant mortality last year.

The Indiana Hospital Association, in conjunction with the Indiana Department of Health, bestowed INspire awards on the hospitals of the Community Healthcare System for their commitment to infant and maternal health.

Community Hospital in Munster won the Hospital of Distinction Award. St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago and St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart earned the Category of Excellence Award. The awards recognize excellence in best practices in infant safe sleep, breastfeeding, tobacco prevention and cessation and perinatal substance use.

"The lives of so many Hoosier babies and mothers are dependent and directly tied to your efforts,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said. “Infant maternal mortality are at the top of our priority list and because of you, we are making huge strides impacting the lives of infants and mothers, families and communities all for the better.”

Indiana has made progress in reducing infant and maternal mortality though it has been focused on containing the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.