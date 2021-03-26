Community Healthcare System hospitals earn honors for maternity care

Expectant parents, take note.

Community Healthcare System earned Blue Distinction Centers for Maternity Care + by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Indiana.

Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago and St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart received the distinction that acknowledges quality care and better outcomes for maternity patients.

“We recognized that our smallest patients are the most vulnerable,” CEO Lou Molina said. “This quality achievement means that new parents can count on us for specialized care. At Community Hospital, for example, our skilled team of nurses, respiratory therapists and board-certified obstetricians and neonatologist are in-house 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to ensure proper treatment for newborns.

"Parents with babies admitted to our nurseries can trust that their little ones receive immediate specialized care, should circumstances arise. Our hospitals work in unison to ensure that access to this type of care is seamless and available to all.”

Childbirth is one of the most common reasons for hospitalization with 4 million babies born in the United States every year.