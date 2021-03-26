Community Healthcare System hospitals earn honors for maternity care

Expectant parents, take note.
Community Healthcare System earned Blue Distinction Centers for Maternity Care + by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Indiana.
Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago and St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart received the distinction that acknowledges quality care and better outcomes for maternity patients.
“We recognized that our smallest patients are the most vulnerable,” CEO Lou Molina said. “This quality achievement means that new parents can count on us for specialized care. At Community Hospital, for example, our skilled team of nurses, respiratory therapists and board-certified obstetricians and neonatologist are in-house 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to ensure proper treatment for newborns.
"Parents with babies admitted to our nurseries can trust that their little ones receive immediate specialized care, should circumstances arise. Our hospitals work in unison to ensure that access to this type of care is seamless and available to all.”
Childbirth is one of the most common reasons for hospitalization with 4 million babies born in the United States every year.
“The Family Birthing Center staff at St. Catherine Hospital advocates for quality health care for women by maintaining the highest standards of clinical practice and patient satisfaction and by stressing the importance of patient education," St. Catherine Hospital CEO Leo Correa said. "All of our staff are knowledgeable, compassionate and friendly and treat our patients like family members. This earns trust so new and prospective parents can be confident in their healthcare decisions.”
In selecting Blue Distinction Centers, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Indiana evaluates hospitals based on a variety of metrics, such as overall patient satisfaction, willingness to recommend the hospital to others, treatment expertise, affordable care, and programs that promote successful breastfeeding.
“Our outstanding physicians, nurses and Family Birthing Center staff at St. Mary Medical Center provide personalized, high-quality care to each of our families, making sure they have the best experience possible," St. Mary Medical Center CEO Janice Ryba said. "That special attention makes a difference in our families’ birthing experience. We are proud to be a part of evidence-based solutions that aim to help women and their babies have a healthy happy life.”
For more information, visit comhs.org/baby.