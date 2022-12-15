Community Healthcare System hospitals honored for infant and maternal care

Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago and St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart have again been recognized by the Indiana Hospital Association for providing excellent infant and maternal health.

The Family Birthing Center at Community Hospital in Munster won the Hospital of Distinction Award. The Family Birthing Centers at St. Catherine Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center both received the Category of Excellence Award.

Community Healthcare System hospitals aim to help mothers and babies succeed, said Carla Meyer, director of Patient Care Services at Community Hospital.

“A top priority at all of our hospitals is creating brighter futures,” Meyer said. “We succeed through exceptional care and educational initiatives.”

The INspire awards recognize best practices, including with infant safe sleep, breastfeeding, tobacco prevention, patient safety initiatives and perinatal substance abuse.

The hospitals must meet between one and three of the categories to win a Category of Excellence Award. They must meet four or five to win the Hospital of Distinction Award.

“In partnership with Governor Eric J. Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG, we thank you for your continued commitment to infant and maternal health, particularly during this difficult year," said Brittany Waggoner, maternal and infant quality improvement adviser for the Indiana Hospital Association. “Your diligence, self-motivation as well as dedication to go the extra mile to achieve this recognition is admirable.”

Family Birthing Center staff aim to give infants their best start in life by safeguarding them with standards for healthy pregnancies.

“Our ultimate goal is to improve mother and child wellness and reduce infant mortality numbers,” said Brittany Pankiewicz, Family Birthing Center nurse manager at St. Mary Medical Center. “We take pride in being a leader in giving Hoosier babies the healthiest start possible.”

Community Healthcare System staff have had success with programs for mothers and babies because of teamwork, said LaTina Ashana, Family Birthing Center nurse manager at St. Catherine Hospital.

“Our providers and nurses band together to ensure our moms and babies have the best care and guidance to reduce infant mortality,” Ashana said.

For more information, visit COMHS.org/baby.