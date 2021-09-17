 Skip to main content
Community Healthcare System hospitals recognized for stroke care
urgent

St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Three Community Healthcare System hospitals have earned national accolades for top consistent care of strokes, the fifth biggest cause of death in the United States.

Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago and St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart earned Gold Plus status with the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Quality Achievement Awards. It's the highest level possible for timely stroke care.

The honors reflect that the trio of Northwest Indiana hospitals met quality care measures for at least 24 straight months and that patients received the treatments deemed most appropriate by nationally recognized evidence-based guidelines.

“We know from research that when a stroke occurs, millions of brain cells die every minute and hence, literally, every minute counts,” said neuroendovascular neurologist Aamir Badruddin, medical director of the comprehensive stroke program at Community Hospital and on staff at St. Catherine Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.

About 85% of strokes are caused by obstructions in the vessels that supply blood to the brain.

Timely intervention to remove blockages is the treatment widely deemed most effective. Community Healthcare System also has been deploying new technology for the large vessel obstructions that account for 20% of cases in Northwest Indiana.

“Today, we are using technology that enables us to quickly and efficiently get to the blockage in the brain and remove a clot,” Badruddin said. “Combined with the TeleStroke network within our own health care system, we are rising to the challenge and ensuring that people served by our hospitals receive topnotch quality consistent care."

For more information, visit COMHS.org/stroke.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

